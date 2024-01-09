Connex Winter Hike to make third loop this year

Participants in the 2023 hike

Portsmouth— Connex is welcoming the community to leave their troubles behind them as they take to the forest and enjoy winter in a refreshing way, as they plan their Third Annual Winter Hike.

The first trek was a popular event, with 45 hikers taking on the challenge. The second grew to 100. Planners hope that number reaches 150 this year.

“We had so many hikers, given the fact that we had a temperature of 0 degrees. People just turned out for it all bundled up and ready to go,” Connex’s Wendi Waugh explained after the initial event, which sparked the group to continue efforts. “These people were dedicated. When I tell you it was cold, it was in the negatives just the night before. It maybe got up to 15 degrees later that day. Maybe.”

The trek is 5 miles from Turkey Creek Beach parking lot and 4 miles for an easier route.

Near the halfway mark, near the Nature Center, Connex will have a camp set up until 2 p.m. with beans, cornbread, and hot chocolate.

Waugh is expecting the weather to be better, with temperatures in the 30s, but hopes for some winter magic to touch down to some degree.

“I’m excited more than anything. I’m really hoping for some cold weather, ice, and a little snow. I know people are scared of that, but there is nothing better than that. Strapping up with boots and coats and getting out there. I love nothing more than winter hiking. Plus, we’ll be serving the beans and hot chocolate. It really draws out the family and is one of those come one come all events.”

Waugh explained that there are many ways to participate in the hike.

“If you start at the beach and go clockwise, it is about three miles until you get to the beans and it is a little difficult. The way home is about two miles, so it is about five miles. For those wanting to hike a little less, could go counterclockwise two miles, relatively flat, and go back the same way, relatively flat, and go just two miles back. So, yes, there is an easier route and a more difficult one that is a little longer and has more hills.”

Waugh explained that, whichever route people choose, they should prepare for the weather accordingly.

“It looks cold, so I always tell everybody to overdress than underdress, because you can always take off a layer. I always recommend hiking boots, especially since we’ve had rain. Also, hats and gloves. We invite everyone out. Dress warm, wear the right shoes, bring a friend and your social skills,” Waugh said. “Be ready to connect.”

Waugh says that connection is what Connex is all about, not only with people, but with outdoors.

“Connex connects people to the outdoors and there is no greater place to do it in the greater Portsmouth area with such a plethora of outdoor recreation.”

The group had a massively successful 2023 with new events, expanded programming, and more. The group plans to continue that momentum into 2024.

“I feel really good about last year. I think 2023 was a banner year for Connex, but we’ve worked really hard on our calendar for 2024. We’ve already started to advertise the Wild Ride, have begun our membership drive, and are better prepared for a year than before. I think 2024 is a year to watch Connex.”

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.