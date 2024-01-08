Wheelersburg man arrested for Rape

Gold Submitted photo

WHEELERSBURG— Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that last night the 911 communication center received a call from a lady stating that her juvenile daughter and another juvenile had been sexually assaulted. The caller advised that both suspected victims were under the age of 10.

Thoroughman shared that a deputy, as well as a detective, responded to initiate the investigation. Detectives, working jointly with the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit, spoke with the victims and witnesses gathering information which led to a suspect’s identification.

Deputies responded to the alleged suspect’s residence before then detaining and questioning him, which led to the search of his apartment and the collection of evidence.

Arrested was Jonathan Andrew Gold, age 31 of Wheelersburg. Gold has been charged with 10 counts of Rape of a Child Under the age of 10, a felony of the 1st degree and one count of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, a felony of the 2nd degree. Gold is being held on a $1,020,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, January 8, 2024.

This investigation is ongoing and will likely result in more charges being presented at the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091