Polar Plunge welcomes new year once again

January 1 brought a new year of opportunity for people, not only to reevaluate their lives, health, careers, and other common reflections, but another opportunity to participate in the local tradition of Polar Plunge.

For 24 years, locals have been stripping into less clothes and jumping into the chilly waters of the Ohio River to celebrate a new year and this continued with around 40 people this year.

Last year, a sizable group of over 60 people gathered at the Court Street Landing after a short parade from Post 23 to welcome a new year by taking the plunge. It was the last year founder Sam Simon would lead the efforts. This year, the man celebrated the new year on vacation and officially handed it over to American Legion Post 23.

The Plunge originated when Simon would jump in the river with a group of friends. Each year, the crowd grew larger and larger, until it became a big to-do in the community, with people gathering each new year to jump into the frigid waters of the Ohio River.

Part of the mission is to raise awareness and funding for various causes. Simon always encouraged other groups to take ownership in the event to raise funding for missions they care about, but he also encourages the general participant to consider a donation to specific causes.

At the start, Simon said they raised money for several organizations, including the Boy Scouts, cancer research and organ donation, which is close to Simon, due to a family member who had several organ donations.

“The plunge is free, but I always tell people if they can’t jump in the river, donate your liver,” Simon said last year. “It’s as easy as checking a box.”

Last year, Simon expressed that he would like to take a more passive role in the future, with other organizations and people taking it on and making it their own and growing it into a larger function.

“I want people to create their own thing and jump in together,” Simon said. “The more the merrier.”

This year, Post 23 officially took it on for the first time.

“I feel different. It had to happen sooner or later, though,” Simon said. “I’m excited about it continuing and I urge anyone who wants to make it their own to jump in. It’s a pretty cool thing. It’s well known and people like to watch from the banks. Anyone has always been welcome to jump in and I hope people continue to make it their own.”

Leading up to the event, Post 23’s Angie Dillow claimed they were excited for the event.

“It is a very exciting day because we use the day to raise money for our veterans,” Dillow explained. “The money we raise goes to the Veterans for Christmas the following year, where we give gifts to those in nursing homes. It’s important because they served our country, and they need a little love that time of the year. As for the event, it is also a lot of fun, because new people show up every year. A lot of people even come in from out of town. It is a good time.”

Participants lined up at Post 23 on Monday at 10:30 a.m. and joined a caravan to the riverfront before the jump.

One of the participants was regular Gary Jenkins.

“I have been taking the Polar Plunge Challenge for the past six years to honor our veterans! For many years before that, I went as an observer,” Jenkins said. “Not only is the plunge a fun way to pay respect to our veterans, but, for me, it’s been a time of personal reflection. Prior to jumping, I usually find myself reflecting on old friends and family members that used to participate in this event that have now passed on. I plan on participating for many more years to come.”

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.