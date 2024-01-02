Salvation Army kettles surpass annual goal

Three holidays later, members of the local Salvation Army are no longer in the planning stages of their annual Red Kettle Campaign, and, instead, are wrapping up and tallying their success.

The organization went into the season with an uphill battle, having already budgeted their programming for the year around a $89,000 goal, yet losing four kettle locations.

Through the determination of many local individuals and groups, the Salvation Army was able to secure enough donations, especially on the matching funds day, to cross the finish line with a total of $89,773 raised.

Last year, the local Salvation Army was able to surpass their goal of $89,000 through the kettle system and a matching grant. This year, the grant was also received in the amount of $5,000.

The funding goes a long way in providing opportunity to the agency in supporting the community through programming, from feeding kitchens to youth programming.

The programming benefited by the kettles includes youth clubs and classes, the community feeding program, and more.

The funding also goes towards dire operational needs, such as rent, utilities, and other costs associated with running an organization.

According to the Salvation Army, the kettle programming began in 1891, when Captain Joseph McFee of the Salvation Army in San Francisco wanted to provide dinner for 1,000 underserved people.

He had no way to fund the endeavor but thought back to his days as a sailor in Liverpool, where there was a pot on the docks of the city’s waterfront for donations.

McFee secured permission to place a brass urn at the ferry landing. Beside the pot, he placed a sign that read, “Keep the Pot Boiling.” Soon, he had all the money he needed to fund the Christmas dinner.

In two-years’ time, there were 30 kettle locations on the west coast.

In 1895, he was transferred to Boston and took the idea with him. The program was feeding hundreds of thousands until it grew to New York, where the New York World newspaper called the program “the newest and most novel device for collecting money.”

In 1901, kettle donations in New York City funded a massive sit-down Christmas dinner at Madison Square Garden. The meal became a tradition for many years.

The program then exploded across the country.

The bell-ringing and kettles have been ingrained in the American mind, have been featured in movies and television shows alike, and continue to raise funding for dire social programming hosted by the organization.

“The kettle is one of our most important fundraisers we have over the course of the year,” Salvation Army’s Dan Simco explained.

The only day the Salvation Army doesn’t ring throughout this timeframe is on Sundays.

Not only did the Salvation Army Headquarters Matching Funds play into them meeting their goal, but the Simcos reflected on a lot of local effort to carry them over the finish line, from community members rallying behind the match day, to The Scioto Ribber stepping up to offer support, Neal Hatcher offering his own match one day, and various clubs, such as Kiwanis, Rotary, Portsmouth Area Ladies, Knights of Columbus, and more stepping in.

There were only eight locations in the local community for the Salvation Army, which was once a dozen.

Going into the fundraising season, Simco was concerned, saying, “It’s going to be a challenge, because we lost a couple stores. We had 10 last year and 12 the year before,” Simco explained. “It is certainly quite important for us to do well. We build our budget in October with the plan of meeting a goal. If we don’t, we have to take a look at our budget and make changes.”

The Salvation Army is now relaxing from the fundraising season, but has no plans of slowing down, as they continue to offer programming to a community in need.

“It is because the grace of God and generosity of people who have supported the ministry of the Salvation Army through the decades. We recognize that and appreciate what the community does,” Simco said. “We could not do what we do without the community’s support.”

