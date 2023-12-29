Taking the plunge into 2024

A view of 2023’s Polar Plunge

As 2024 approaches, many of us are ready to plunge into new goals, vacation planning and more. Some, however, are gearing up to plunge themselves into the cold waters of the Ohio River.

On Monday, January 1, the community is invited to join the American Legion Post 23 as they take over the management of the Annual Polar Plunge event that was started by local Sam Simon.

Last year, a sizable group of over 60 people gathered at the Court Street Landing after a short parade from Post 23 to welcome a new year by taking the plunge and the Legion hopes to continue that tradition next year.

The Polar Plunge is an annual event that, up until this coming year, was organized by Simon, who started the journey 24 years ago with a few friends by his side. Each year, the crowd grew larger and larger, until it became a big to-do in the community, with people gathering each new year to jump into the frigid waters of the Ohio River.

“We had some new faces this year,” Simon said at the end of last year’s event. “They thought it was cold, but exciting, which is pretty much the norm. It is always a good time.”

Part of the mission is to raise awareness and funding for various causes. Simon has always encouraged other groups to take ownership in the event to raise funding for missions they care about, but he also encourages the general participant to consider a donation to specific causes.

At the start, Simon said they raised money for several organizations, including the Boy Scouts, cancer research and organ donation, which is close to Simon, due to a family member who had several organ donations.

“The plunge is free, but I always tell people if they can’t jump in the river, donate your liver,” Simon said last year. “It’s as easy as checking a box.”

Last year, Simon expressed that he would like to take a more passive role in the future, with other organizations and people taking it on and making it their own and growing it into a larger function.

“I want people to create their own thing and jump in together,” Simon said. “The more the merrier.”

This year, Simon will not be participating in the plunge at all. Instead, he is welcoming the new year by taking a vacation to warmer waters. He is hopeful for the future of the event, however.

“I feel different. It had to happen sooner or later, though,” Simon said. “I’m excited about it continuing and I urge anyone who wants to make it their own to jump in. It’s a pretty cool thing. It’s well known and people like to watch from the banks. Anyone has always been welcome to jump in and I hope people continue to make it their own.”

Post 23’s Angie Dillow says they are excited for the event.

“It is a very exciting day because we use the day to raise money for our veterans,” Dillow explained. “The money we raise goes to the Veterans for Christmas the following year, where we give gifts to those in nursing homes. It’s important because they served our country, and they need a little love that time of the year. As for the event, it is also a lot of fun, because new people show up every year. A lot of people even come in from out of town. It is a good time.”

Lineup for the plunge will be at Post 23 at 10:30 a.m. and the plunge will be at noon. Simon encourages people to support the Legion and organ donor awareness.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at