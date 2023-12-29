Scioto County Sheriff reports

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS—Attempted break-in by a known subject at a residence on U.S. 52. 1:44 a.m., Monday, Dec. 25.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Single-car accident on Hardscrabble Road. Two injured individuals transported by ambulance to local hospital. 2:10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 25.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Unknown individual reported near Ohio River Road business. 3:33 a.m., Monday, Dec. 25.

INVESTIGATED—Customer refusing to check out at business on U.S. 23. 12:09 p.m., Monday, Dec. 25.

INVESTIGATED—Several people reported loitering in a business parking lot on South Street. 1:26 p.m., Monday, Dec. 25.

INVESTIGATED—Tree down, blocking Ohio 335. 2:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 25.

FIRE—Small fire reported in the yard of a Graham Lane residence, spreading to garage. 2:27 p.m., Monday, Dec. 25.

ACCIDENT INJURY—One-vehicle crash with injury on Turkey Foot Road, transported by ambulance to local hospital. 3:06 p.m., Monday, Dec. 25.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS—Reporting party says an unknown male was in their John Street residence, then ran out. Subject possibly had a firearm. 6:13 p.m., Monday, Dec. 25.

VANDALISM—Reporting party says multiple mailboxes knocked down on Woods Ridge Road. 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Reporting party states someone stole his vehicle, wrecked it, and then parked it back in his driveway on Ohio 139. Keys were in house and no one else had access. 10:21 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26.

HITSKIP WITH INJURY—Crash on U.S. 23 with one injury. Other driver a possible green Ford Focus. 12:08 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Pitbull running loose and chasing cars on Furnace Creek/Swauger Valley Road. 12:27 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26.

THEFT—Reporting party says mailbox was stolen from property on Gallia Pike by known persons.

THEFT—Three storage rentals broken into on Ohio River Road. 4:51 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26.

INVESTIGATED—Reporting party says neighbor down Pershing Avenue while they were disciplining their child and made threats. Reporting party told officer that he would shoot the neighbor if they came back toward him. Male arrested. 5:39 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26.

INVESTIGATED—Report of unknown woman in green pajamas sitting on edge of Franklin Hollow roadway in rain. Unable to locate. 5:58 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26.

THEFT—Two vehicles reported stolen on Salem Road. 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26.

INVESTIGATED—Reporting party states a credit card was opened in her name without her knowledge. Card frozen. Report taken. 8:16 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26.