Community calendar

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 20

HARRISON TRUSTEES—The Harrison Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the Minford fire station on Ohio 335.

THURSDAY, Dec. 21

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

NEW BOSTON COUNCIL—New Boston VIllage Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the New Boston Community Center on Rhodes Avenue.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center in Franklin Furnace.

FRIDAY, Dec. 22

SWEDED DIE HARD—Free anniversary screening of Sweded Die Hard, a film by local filmmakers, at the Shawnee State University Kricker Innovation Hub. Donations accepted. Event begins at 7 p.m.

WINTERFEST—Ice skating, carriage rides, light displays, gift shops, vendors, and more, hosted by Friends of Portsmouth. Experience the holidays at Third and Market Street in historic downtown Portsmouth. Winterfest runs from noon to 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, Dec. 23

BASEBALL FOR THE NEEDY—Event at Tracy Park hosted by local baseball legends Al Oliver, Dean Schuler, and Tim Martin that will feed anyone needing a holiday meal. Event runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WINTERFEST—Ice skating, carriage rides, light displays, gift shops, vendors, and more, hosted by Friends of Portsmouth. Experience the holidays at Third and Market Street in historic downtown Portsmouth. Winterfest runs from noon to 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, Dec. 24

WINTERFEST—Ice skating, carriage rides, light displays, gift shops, vendors, and more, hosted by Friends of Portsmouth. Experience the holidays at Third and Market Street in historic downtown Portsmouth. Winterfest runs from noon to 8 p.m.

MONDAY, Dec. 25

Merry Christmas!

The Daily Times office is closed in observance of the holiday.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 27

MOBILE MEDICAL PROGRAM—Equitas Mobile Medical Services provides primary medical care, wound care, reproductive healthcare, patient referrals, and lab services. They are on site every other week and would love to see you for any care that you need. 3:30 to 6 p.m., at 1656 Gallia St., Portsmouth.

WASHINGTON TRUSTEES—The Washington Township trustees meet at 7 p.m., at the township building on U.S. 52.

BRUSH CREEK TRUSTEES—The Brush Creek Township trustees meet at 7 p.m., at the township hall in Otway.

THURSDAY, Dec. 28

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

VALLEY TRUSTEES—The Valley Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m., at the Community Building, 459 Robert Lucas Road, Lucasville.