Community calendar

SATURDAY, Dec. 16

WINTERFEST—Ice skating, carriage rides, light displays, gift shops, vendors, and more, hosted by Friends of Portsmouth. Experience the holidays at Third and Market Street in historic downtown Portsmouth. Winterfest runs from noon to 8 p.m.

REDUCED ADOPTIONS and CHRISTMAS PICTURES—Reduced-cost adoptions and donations drive for the residents of Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the shelter, 80 Easter Drive, Portsmouth. Christmas pictures $5 or free with donation.

SHUTTER PAWS And ST. NICK—Santa and Shutter Paws will be at Cabin Critter Rescue 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Digital pictures are $10 (additional $5 for humans). A portion of the proceeds will benefit Cabin Critter Rescue, 1088 Mead-McNeer Road, Wheelersburg.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA—A pancake breakfast will be served at Hill View Retirement Community, 1610 28th St., from 8:30 to 10 a.m., with the big man himself! Tickets are $10. Photo opportunities, crafts, activities from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

LUCASVILLE SANTA BREAKFAST—Pancakes, sausage, drink for $5 and kids get a picture with Santa included. Event runs 8 to 11 a.m., at Lucasville Masonic Lodge No. 465, 326 Robert Lucas Road, Lucasville.

SUNDAY, Dec. 17

CABIN CRITTERS—Every Sunday, a couple board members will be at Cabin Critters Rescue animal shelter for anyone interested in visiting and seeing who we have available for adoption at the shelter, 1144 Mead-McNeer Road, Wheelersburg. No need to call ahead to schedule.

MONDAY, Dec. 18

PORTER TRUSTEES—The Porter Township trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m., at 1535 Dogwood Ridge, Wheelersburg.

RUSH TRUSTEES—The Rush Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., 75 Barker St., McDermott.

TUESDAY. Dec. 19

MORGAN TRUSTEES—The Morgan Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior citizen building.

MADISON TRUSTEES—The Madison Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the trustee building on White Gravel Road near Ohio 335.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 20

HARRISON TRUSTEES—The Harrison Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the Minford fire station on Ohio 335.

THURSDAY, Dec. 21

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 30, on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

NEW BOSTON COUNCIL—New Boston VIllage Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the New Boston Community Center on Rhodes Avenue.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center in Franklin Furnace.