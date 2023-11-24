Thanksgiving…a horror film?

McManus

First, I hope you have had a HAPPY Thanksgiving and were able to rest and watch football after a long year. As you can see from our films title. This is set during the Thanksgiving holiday. Now, would we have a funny, happy story? Maybe another instant classic that leads us up to Christmas stories…. not exactly. This is a classic though…an instant HORROR classic. I know, I know. We watched so many scary movies for Halloween and in October. None, that were set during Thanksgiving. This was a very unique take on slasher films. I can’t remember any others that are set during Thanksgiving, so I was immediately intrigued. Trolls Band Together will come soon! We completely switched gears with this. Also, what should be noted is the director, Eli Roth. He has become a horror icon since Cabin Fever which was released in 2002. I can remember seeing that film and immediately likely his style of film-making. It’s cheesy, but not annoyingly so. ALSO, this film originated as a fake trailer called Thanksgiving. The idea has come to life. So, would this truly be a new classic for us to watch year after year while eating leftover turkey?

Onto the film.

We open overlooking a home in Plymouth, Massachusetts through someone’s eyes and I immediately thought of the film Halloween. This film pays homage to many classic horror movies, but not in a rip off way. You can tell that the director loves the horror genre and pays his respects where warranted. It’s Thanksgiving and we cut to meeting most of our cast, led by Sheriff Newlon (Dempsey) The opening Thanksgiving dinner purpose is to introduce us to our cast and they are your typical teenagers. One of which was incredibly annoying so that actor did a great job. This opening made me think of many Thanksgiving memories I have, and I was instantly excited to think about the deviled eggs to come. We then learn that. We learn that Thomas (Hoffman) owns a superstore called RightMart and they are opening the same night for Black Friday. We’ve seen this happen earlier and earlier in the weeks in our real lives.

I’ll cut to the chase. Chaos happens during the store opening. There are hundreds of people at the gates demanding to be let in for the sales. I will say one caveat that I didn’t like was the promo item people were so desperate for. It was a free waffle maker?? I mean, we used to do Black Friday shopping as family every year and Mom would end up with too many pillows, a random vacuum, and more bedsheets than we had beds. It was fun and great memories, but I was a little shocked to see how unruly this crowd was becoming!

RightMart manager Mitch Collins (Olsson) who we saw at the dinner earlier, was called into work to try to keep the peace. It’s clear the owner Thomas is cheap and hoards his money, so he lacked in security for this. Nice Job Thomas.

Like a switch was pulled as soon as the gates were toppled the movie turned ABSOLUTELY CRAZY. People died for their waffle makes and toasters and after this jaw dropping opening we see the title screen….THANKSGIVING.

We then cut to a year later and without giving anymore Sheriff Newlon (Dempsey) works with the main cast of high schoolers to try and solve both the previous years “accident” at RightMart and the fact that there’s a new killer slowly taking down people that were there that night.

Here’s what works:

The premise set during Thanksgiving is a welcome addition to our horror genre. The killer “John Carver” with the mask portraying the pilgrim and real-life Plymouth Colony Governor became an instant hit and I hope/inspect this is the start of a new franchise.

The kills! My goodness, I lost count of the times my jaw hit the floor. They were so over the top and shocking. If you go in expecting cheesy horror, you will be pleased.

Here’s what doesn’t work:

The plot is rather light, and some action scenes weren’t needed at all. If felt like the cast was just running from point A to B. I would have used more time with the cast and learn about what makes them them, instead of just lumping everyone together.

This film is an instant horror classic, and as I said earlier, I hope we get many sequels. It reminded me of the Halloween movies and Scream films combined. The kills were over-the-top and worked for this style. I was impressed and surprised. Once you’re finished with your leftover…. go give this movie a try.

4 stars out of 5

HAPPY THANKSGIVING