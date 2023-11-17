Teacher bootcamp program applications being accepted through Dec. 8

To apply, institutions of higher education can visit Workforce.Ohio.gov/TeacherBootcamp.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted this week announced that the application period for Ohio’s Teacher Bootcamp Program is now open for institutions of higher education. Teacher bootcamps bring educators into local businesses to help expose them to the in-demand career skillsets their communities need so they can better prepare students to be career ready upon graduation.

“This kind of real-world experience will give our teachers a better understanding of what businesses are looking for when they hire, allowing teachers to better prepare students,” said DeWine. “This is another tool teachers have to help their students be college or career ready after graduation.”

“Education and student preparedness are most effective when there is collaboration between the private and public sectors. This is the driving force behind the initiation of teacher bootcamps,” said Husted. “During these programs, teachers are immersed in the local business community, gaining insights into various careers and understanding the essential skills students require for success. Armed with this knowledge, educators return to their schools better equipped to provide students with the necessary tools and guidance for a prosperous career path.”

Institutions of higher education can apply today to administer bootcamps. Once awarded, they can enroll teachers into their bootcamp, and when the teachers complete the courses, the institution will be reimbursed for tuition costs. Qualifying coursework is to be delivered in bootcamp format and may include Continuing Education Units or graduate credit coursework.

The goal of the program is to incentivize teacher professional development and expose teachers to the career opportunities for their students in critical sectors like Advanced Manufacturing, Broadband & 5G, Cybersecurity, Healthcare, Transportation, or other trades. A total of $500,000 is available through this program.

“With the current and future job growth in these high-demand fields, it’s critical to have the educators in place who will prepare Ohio’s skilled workforce,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “The Teacher Bootcamp Program is one more way to ensure we meet that need.”

The application period for the Teacher Bootcamp Program opened Tuesday, Nov. 14, and will close at 3 p.m., Dec. 8.

