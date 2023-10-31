JFS has a spooktacular trunk-or-treat

Scioto County Job & Family Services, which includes Scioto County Children Services, conducted its inaugural Halloween Trunk or Treat event Thursday, Oct. 26. This was the first time the agency held the event at the 710 Court St. building since the merger with Children Services in July 2022. Last year, the event was at the former CPS location in New Boston.

JFS employees dished out the candy to an estimated crowd over 500 trick-or-treaters this year. Not only did the kids get candy, they also had opportunities to interact with law enforcement, first responders, and Smokey the Bear, along with experiencing a variety of specialty vehicles like a snow plow, a CAO Head Start bus, an Access Scioto County bus, and the Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Enforcement Officer’s truck. Community partners displaying these specialty vehicles really got into the spirit by decorating them and passing out candy, as well as toothbrushes, backpacks, and school supplies.

“Our staff loves this event,” said JFS Director Tammy Moore Morton. “They have such giving hearts. To see the amount of kids turn out this year, since this was the first time at this location, was simply amazing. And the community partners’ participation made it extra special. We are so grateful.”

JFS is currently planning next year’s event.