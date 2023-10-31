Brown announces $1.5M for Portsmouth riverfront development

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown welcomed a $1.5 million investment for the Portsmouth Riverfront Development project. The investment will be used to replace the existing 78-year old cobblestone boat ramp with a new public access boat ramp and boat launch, parking lot, and access road along the City of Portsmouth’s Ohio River riverfront. The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded the funds through the POWER Initiative. Brown has long been a champion for the Appalachian Regional Commission.

“Too many Ohio communities have been overlooked for too long. If we want to promote economic development throughout Ohio, we need to ensure that businesses and communities have the investments they need to grow,” said Brown. “I’ll continue to fight for funding for the Appalachian Regional Commission, so it can continue to empower our communities.”

Currently, Portsmouth is the most populated Ohio River town without a developed riverfront. Investment in the riverfront will support downtown tourism, drawing recreational boaters to discover the historic Boneyfiddle District shops, eateries and lodging accommodations, and other city events.