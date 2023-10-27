ODOT road projects

CHILLICOTHE—The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Scioto County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

SCIOTO COUNTY

Shawnee State Park Maintenance – Work has begun as of July 17 for a project that will perform repairs on bridges on Lampblack Road and Mackletree Road in Shawnee State Forest. The impacted roads will be closed for this construction. Traffic will be detoured using local routes. Estimated Completion: Fall 2023

PIKE COUNTY

Ohio 335 Tree Trimming – Work has begun as of Oct. 23 for a tree trimming project on Ohio 335 between California Pike road and Posey Ridge Road. Work will occur daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The road will be closed for the duration of the project, traffic will be detoured via Ohio 776 to S. R. 32. Estimated completion: Oct. 27

Ohio 32 Resurfacing – Work has begun as of July 24 for a resurfacing project on Ohio 32 between Germany Road and the Jackson County line. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on Ohio 32 throughout construction. Additional traffic impacts may include shoulder closures and narrowed/shifted travel lanes. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Ohio 218 Culvert Replacements – Work is set to begin on Nov. 6 for a series of culvert replacements on Ohio 218 between Ohio 217 and the Gallia County line. The road will be closed for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via Ohio 217, Ohio 7, and Ohio 553. Estimated completion: Nov. 17

Ohio 93/ U.S. 52 Double Roundabout Project – Work has begun as of April 3 for a safety improvement project on Ohio 93 at the U.S. 52 interchange. One lane of traffic will be maintained each direction on Ohio 93 throughout construction. Additional impacts will include narrowed and shifted travel lanes.

The project has entered phase 3 of construction as of Sept. 19. For this third phase, the roundabouts on Ohio 93 will still be under construction but the final traffic pattern will be in use by motorists. All ramps at the U.S. 52/Ohio 93 interchange have reopened to traffic as of Oct. 3.

Paving operations are planned for Oct. 25-28, and will include short-term closures (about two hours) of ramp at the interchange. Only one ramp will be closed at a time. During periods of closure, traffic will be detoured to the adjacent interchanges at Ohio 141 and Ohio 650.

When traveling through a roundabout, remember to slow down on approach, yield to traffic already in the roundabout, and proceed counterclockwise until you reach your desired exit.

One 10-foot lane in each direction will be maintained on Ohio 93 during this phase. Estimated interim completion: Fall 2023

Ohio 775 Resurfacing – Work has begun as of July 24 for a resurfacing project on Ohio 775 between Ohio 7 and Ohio 217. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. During work hours traffic will be maintained using flaggers.

As part of the project, bridge maintenance is being performed on Ohio 775 between C.R. 409 and T.R. 82.Ohio 775 will be reduced to one lane maintained using temporary traffic signals at this location for approximately five weeks as of Aug. 11.

This project also includes bridge maintenance on Ohio 7 south of Ohio 775 near Irene Road. Ohio 7 will be reduced to one lane maintained using temporary signals for this work.

Estimated completion: Fall 2023

ADAMS COUNTY

Ohio 770 Bridge Replacement – Work has begun as of July 6 for a bridge replacement on Ohio 770 near the intersection of Old Ohio 32. The road will be closed for 130 days for this construction. As of Oct. 18 the project has entered phase 3. In phase 3, Ohio 770 is open to traffic and Old Ohio 32 is closed where it intersects Ohio 770. Remaining work includes asphalt resurfacing and guardrail installation. Ohio 770 will be reduced to one lane daily with traffic maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

Ohio 247 Culvert Replacements – Work has begun as of August 28 for a culvert replacement project on Ohio 247. Principal construction on this project has been completed and the road is open to traffic at both locations. Remaining work includes pavement profiling and will be performed using temporary day-time lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2023