SATURDAY, Oct. 28

STEM FRIGHT NIGHT—Portsmouth STEM Academy, 614 Third St., Portsmouth, will be hosting its Fright Night 2023 from 7 to 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28. Tickets are $5. This event is for those 13 and older

NILE TRUNK OR TREAT—Nile Community Church, 9731 Ohio 125, West Portsmouth, will have its trunk or treat starting at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28. Entry is free for all ages.

WESTERN SUN TRUNK OR TREAT—The Western Sun Masonic Lodge No. 91, 11800 Gallia Pike, Wheelersburg, will be having its annual trunk or treat from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28.

SUNDAY, Oct. 29

TOMBSTONE TROT—Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Foundation is hosting this hauntingly spooktacular run through Greenlawn Cemetery. Event is at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29. Sign up for this 5k run, walk, roll, or stroll at www.tristateracer.com/tombstonetrot. Family friendly event with T-shirts, medals, food trucks, and more.

PIPESCREAMS! CONCERT—Catch this spooktacular organ concert at 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, at Second Presbyterian Church, 801 Waller St., Portsmouth. This event will feature the Portsmouth Youth Ballet, the Second Pres Choral Scholars, Dr. Jerry Martin and Dr. Stan Workman at the organ. A reception and automn bake sale will follow the concert.

MONDAY, Oct. 30

LEAF PICKUP—The Portsmouth Public Service Department will be starting its annual leaf pickup on Oct. 30. The entire city will be covered twice in six weeks according to the following schedule. Citizens are asked to rake their leaves in the street next to the curb at least one day ahead of the schedule. Please rake leaves separately from brush or other objects, if you have bagged leaves place them where you place your garbage, but separate from the garbage. Residents are asked to move their cars on the day of their scheduled leaf pickup. Especially, if your street is narrow. Leaves under cars will not be picked up until the next scheduled day. If you are using a landscaping company to collect your leaves or hire someone to rake them, then they are responsible for removing the leaves from your property.

JEFFERSON TRUSTEES-The Jefferson Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30 at the Glendale Road Senior Center.

TUESDAY, Oct. 31

COUNTY TRICK OR TREAT—The Scioto County Commissioners have set Trick or Treat for 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, for all unincorporated areas of Scioto County.

MCDERMOTT TRICK OR TREAT—The McDermott Fall Festival Committee has scheduled its trunk or treat for 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, on Baker Street.

THURSDAY, Nov. 2

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners meet at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Scioto County Courthouse.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Franklin Furnace Senior Center.

FRIDAY, Nov. 3

SHAWNEE GAMING CONFERENCE—Tickets available at www.shawneegamecon.com or at the McKinley Box Office at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. General admission for full two-day conference is $50 for general attendees and $20 for SSU students.

SATURDAY, Nov. 4

SHAWNEE GAMING CONFERENCE—Tickets available at www.shawneegamecon.com or at the McKinley Box Office at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. General admission for full two-day conference is $50 for general attendees and $20 for SSU students.

HOLIDAY MARKET—Handmade, homemade items from the Farmers Market vendors you know and love, plus some additional guest vendors! 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Greenup County Extension Service, 35 Wurtland Ave., Wurtland, Ky.

PET MICROCHIP CLINIC—Pike Pet Pals will be hosting their second annual pet microchip clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Pike County Government Center, 230 Waverly Plaza, Waverly. Cost is $20 per dog, cash or check, and the event will be set up drive-thru style. Paperwork will be posted closer to the event.

CLAY CHRISTMAS BAZAAR—Clay Christmas Craft Bazaar 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Clay High School on U.S. 23. Pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. ($6 for adults, $10 for children 10 and younger), hot dogs and chili from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($6 adults and children). Presented by Clay Alumni Association, proceeds go to the Clay Legacy Fund, which provides scholarships for graduating seniors.