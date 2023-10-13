Scioto Foundation’s Scioto Gives is coming soon

Additional information about the 2023 Scioto Gives program may be obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, Program Officer – Donor Services, or Kim Cutlip, Scioto Foundation Executive Director, at (740) 354-4612. Photo: Courtesy of Toni Dengel

PORTSMOUTH- The Scioto Foundation’s annual big one-day giving program, Scioto Gives, is coming soon! Thursday, October 19 is the day the Foundation will match donations from individuals, businesses and corporations on behalf of their favorite charitable nonprofits. This year the Foundation again offers $55,000 as a match for contributions to the 48 participating organizations , providing assistance for the numerous programs that help our community in hundreds of ways.

Multiple reasons for giving to the Scioto Gives campaign can be cited. First and foremost, the nonprofits involved cover a wide range of needs and causes in our community, from health and wellness; children and youth; community beautification and improvement, education, arts, culture, entertainment and history; animal welfare and social services. Moreover, there are at least nine other good reasons to donate to Scioto Gives.

Scioto Gives maximizes donations to worthy nonprofits through the Foundation’s match.

Scioto Gives offers a fast, simple way to donate to a favorite charity.

Scioto Gives consolidates area nonprofits’ fund drives into a one-day approach.

Scioto Gives increases funds for numerous community causes.

Scioto Gives concentrates attention on community needs.

Scioto Gives provides a quick process for acknowledging and tracking gifts.

Scioto Gives offers a unique way to make an impact on the community.

Scioto Gives encourages and supports new nonprofits.

Scioto Gives presents a model for future philanthropy.

As indicated, donating on Scioto Gives day is easy. From 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on October 19 contributions will be received on the Scioto Foundation website, www.sciotogives.org, by a simple procedure. Using the pull-down menu on the website, donors can select their charity and the amount they wish to give, list credit card information and press “donate.” Each participating nonprofit is profiled with its mission and community activities on the Scioto Foundation’s Scioto Gives website for viewing by interested potential donors.

Donors also may send checks to the Foundation at P.O. Box 911, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 or they may transfer stocks during the designated twelve-hour period on October 19. Donors may also drop checks off at the Scioto Foundation’s office from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the giving period but the Foundation staff requests that those who want to make gifts by credit card do so by online transactions during the designated timeframe.

The matching amount each nonprofit will receive will be determined after all contributions are received. All donors and nonprofit representatives are encouraged to join the announcement of Scioto Gives results and the recipients of grants awarded for the sixth year of the Scioto Foundation’s Scioto 365 community development initiative reception on Tuesday, November 14 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Oscar’s Restaurant.

Local nonprofits and the Scioto Foundation board and staff are hoping that this year’s Scioto Gives effort will continue to break records for the amount of funds raised for local causes. Last year’s grand total raised was an incredible $227,218.60 including the SF’s match. The bar is set for 2023’s generous donors. It’s possible to exceed that goal if everyone does his or her part in supporting favorite charities. We’ll find out in November!

Additional information about the 2023 Scioto Gives program may be obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, Program Officer – Donor Services, or Kim Cutlip, Scioto Foundation Executive Director, at (740) 354-4612.