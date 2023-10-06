Ohio House committee begins hearings on expansion of Renewable Energy Tax Credit

State Rep. Justin Pizzulli, R-Scioto County Submitted photo

COLUMBUS—The House Energy and Natural Resources Committee today heard sponsor testimony from State Rep. Justin Pizzulli, R-Scioto County, on House Bill 264, legislation that will expand the type of facilities that are eligible for the Renewable Energy Tax Credit in the State of Ohio.

More specifically, this legislation will make facilities that produce energy through the means of steam recovered from waste heat eligible for the Renewable Energy Tax Credit.

“It is imperative that we encourage our steam-producing industries to transition to renewable energy sources, ensuring that no energy sector gets left behind in our pursuit of clean energy expansion,” said Pizzulli during his testimony. “Let us seize this opportunity to not only preserve but enhance our community’s’ livelihoods while contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

This legislation comes as a result of efforts to avoid reliance on non-renewable energy sources and pursue clean energy expansion in Ohio.

House Bill 264 awaits further consideration by the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee.