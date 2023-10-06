Minford Falcon Football Homecoming 2023

Cali Miller, Senior Attendant Mya Shonkwiler, Queen Carly Thoroughman, Senior Attendant Ava Cronin, Junior Attendant Cheyanne Mattox, Career and Technical Center Attendant Savanna Barker, Sophomore Attendant Taylor Cron, Freshman Attendant

MINFORD- The 2023 Minford High School Football Homecoming will be held Friday, October 13th. The Falcons will host the Wheelersburg Pirates. The Pre-game Homecoming ceremony will begin at 6:30pm.

Reigning over this year’s homecoming is Mya Shonkwiler, daughter of Mark and Sabrina Shonkwiler of Lucasville. She will be escorted by Captain Jeffrey Pica, son of Jeff and Nancy Pica of Minford and Captain Troy Rhodes, son of Lindsey Rhodes and Sarah Easter of Minford.

Carly Thoroughman, daughter of Tanya and David Thoroughman of Minford, is also a senior attendant, and will be escorted by Senior Mason Book, son of Tyler and Joannie Book of Minford.

Cali Miller, daughter of Eric and Stephanie Miller of Minford, is a senior attendant, and will be escorted by Collin Rice, son of Sarah Rice of Portsmouth.

The Career and Technical Center attendant is Cheyanne Mattox, daughter of Mary Mattox and the late Donald Mattox of Minford. She will be escorted by Elijah Conley, son of Matthew and Erin Conley of Minford.

Ava Cronin has been chosen to represent the junior class. She is the daughter of J.B. and Andrea Cronin of Minford. Myles Montgomery will be her escort, son of Aaron and Katie Montgomery of Minford.

The sophomore attendant is Savanna Barker, daughter of David and Sarah Barker of Minford. Her escort is Peyton Caudill, son of Anne and Scott Caudill of Minford.

Taylor Cron will be representing the freshman class and is the daughter of Todd and Melissa Cron of Minford. Her escort is Maddox Porter, son of Matt and Ashley Porter of Minford.

Flowers will be presented to the court by the Junior Class Officers: President Ethan Swick, Vice President Lindsee Williams, Secretary Jackie Pendleton and Treasurer Marlee Pendleton.eigning over this year’s homecoming is Mya Shonkwiler, daughter of Sabrina and Mark Shonkwiler of Minford. She will be escorted by Senior Jeffrey Pica, son of Jeff and Nancy Pica of Minford, and Senior Troy Rhodes, son of Lindsey Rhodes and Sarah Easter of Minford.