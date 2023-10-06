Jeeps go 5, stay perfect

South Webster’s Mia Crum (9) and Maryn Smith (14) go up for a block during the Jeeps’ non-league volleyball match against Notre Dame on Wednesday night at Notre Dame High School. Paul Boggs | Daily Times South Webster’s Brea Shupert (3) battles Notre Dame’s Bree Hicks (8) at the net during Wednesday night’s non-league volleyball match at Notre Dame High School. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Notre Dame’s Maycee Ford (12) goes up for a kill during the Titans’ non-league volleyball match against South Webster on Wednesday night at Notre Dame High School. Courtesy of Matt Payton Notre Dame’s Lyndsey Schaefer (1) sets the ball as South Webster’s Bella Claxon (10) waits at the net during Wednesday night’s non-league volleyball match at Notre Dame High School. Courtesy of Matt Payton

PORTSMOUTH — With South Webster having lost its momentum, and with the Jeeps losing two straight sets for only their fifth and sixth set defeats all season, it appeared as if a Notre Dame Titans’ takedown of the undefeated Jeeps was in fact going to take shape.

Leave it to Jeep standout senior Bella Claxon to take the service line reigns, and steer South Webster’s ship back onto its now 19-0 course.

That’s because, with the match tied 2-2 on Wednesday night and high atop Sunrise Avenue, the Jeeps roared out to 13-4 and 14-5 game-five leads —en route to winning the fifth and decisive set by a 15-9 count.

In the end, South Webster —with its 25-19, 25-20, 16-25, 17-25 and 15-9 donnybrook defeat of now 16-3 Notre Dame — made it now 19 victories in as many matches, more than assuring itself of the Southeast District’s Division III top seed for the upcoming volleyball postseason tournament.

And remember, these Jeep seniors already have three district championships in the bag —and going for a fourth with the Division IV Region 15 championship two years ago.

When the Jeeps dropped sets three and four for Wednesday night —and after being tied 13-13 in the third and 14-14 in the fourth — that short list only increased by a pair.

The others were the second set in the season opener against Wheelersburg on August 22, the opening two in the very next match on August 26 at Adena, and the opening set at Trimble two weeks ago on Sept. 23.

The win was South Webster’s second in a five-setter, the other being the stormback against Adena.

The Division IV stronghold Titans should also be the top-seeded squad come Sunday — when that Southeast District tournament bracket is revealed.

Notre Dame’s only losses are in straight games at Division III Huntington in the season opener, a two-set loss to Division II Columbus Hartley at the Circleville Invitational, and now in five against the undefeated Jeeps.

Notre Dame did have South Webster on the ropes, and all the momentum on its side, in rolling to those third-set and fourth-set wins.

The Titans took a 1-0 lead in the fifth set, but a Skylar Zimmerman kill forged the tie —setting Claxon up to serve.

She secured three consecutive points, put the Jeeps on her back basically, and the Titans never got closer than 4-2 following a hitting error.

SWHS veteran head coach Darcee Claxon said her Jeeps haven’t faced much adversity this season, so answering the bell when the momentum wave was clearly in the Titans’ favor is absolutely worth noting.

“In those two sets (third and fourth), we were making bad choices as attackers and not being aggressive. We were giving them a lot of unearned points, a lot of things that are in our control. But our backs haven’t been up against the wall in a long time. For me, it was interesting to see how we responded. I don’t want to lose any match, any set. I will tell you that much. But, I want us to feel pressure. We haven’t felt pressure in a lot of matches, but we did tonight. The fourth set, we didn’t respond. But set five comes up, we had to go back to a rotation we haven’t run since the first two weeks of the season, and there’s no excuses. If we win, it’s because we worked. If we didn’t, it’s because Notre Dame outworked us, which they did in sets three and four. You have a target on your back when you are undefeated. Everybody is coming for us, it will make their season. And Notre Dame is a great team,” said Coach Claxon. “But we pulled it together, we responded with energy and finally played with some emotion. The challenge to be great is to control the tempo and the level of play. That’s really hard, but it’s something we’ve been harping on. The fifth set, we wanted to jump out early and be that first team to five points and that first team to 10. Once you get there, you build that confidence and you have that energy. It carried us through.”

So too did Darcee’s daughter, Bella.

Claxon serving first for South Webster in that fifth game was the perfect spot, getting three points for the early 4-1 advantage.

A Bree Hicks kill cut the Notre Dame deficit in half to 8-4, but Makayla Raynard responded with a South Webster kill —as Lauren Kaltenbach served up an ace before Claxon had two kills with Kaltenbach still on the serve.

That made it 13-4 in a hurry, as the Jeeps made it 14-5 with an attack error marker —then Raynard recorded the match-clinching kill.

Claxon, as per usual, stuffed the stat sheet —with a team-high 15 kills, a match-high seven aces, a second-leading 20 digs behind only her sister and libero Addi Claxon (23 digs), and 31 assists as South Webster’s setter.

But when she gets to serving and hitting, and is on a roll, her express is almost impossible to slow down.

“She (Bella) is a great server, and when you have a talent like I think she has, you have to rise up. There’s no excuses, no anything. You have to perform and she did that,” said the coach. “So I am really proud of her.”

Notre Dame second-year head coach Katie Dettwiller concurred —about both that fifth set and Claxon’s superb play.

“South Webster is one of the best teams in the whole area. You’re going to go more than three sets if you want to compete with them. They are going to finish, they are a really great finishing team and that was the difference in the fifth set for us. We couldn’t continue that roll, but they were able to finish once they got on their game. Then (Bella) Claxon is a phenomenal player, has been for years,” said Dettwiller. “We knew we had to stop her any way we could. When she goes back to the service line, we’re going to have to get out of that real quick. All credit to her because she does what she does and she’s so great at it.”

The opening set saw the Jeeps erase Titan leads of 5-1 and 13-9, as there were two lead changes and five ties —including at 15-15, 16-16 and 18-18.

The Jeeps went up one game to none — winning seven of the final eight points.

In the second set, Notre Dame did lead 1-0, but the Jeeps scored seven straight points including three on Claxon aces —and Notre Dame didn’t get any closer than 8-6.

South Webster won a point-for-point exchange with the Titans for most of the way from there.

The Jeeps held a 5-1 lead in game three, but the Titans turned the tide —outscoring South Webster by a sound 12-3 for the final 15 counters.

The Titans then carried that momentum over into the fourth set, trailing only at 3-2 —and being tied at 2-2, 3-3, 13-13 and finally 14-14.

This time, it was an 11-3 outburst to end it —and set up the fifth set.

“The difference in those two sets was just us getting back to what we do well and our gameplan. We’re a team that likes to pass-set-hit every single time. We want to try and get as many hands on balls as possible. When we don’t get those passes and we don’t have that rhythm and energy, it’s hard to score points like we want to,” said Dettwiller. “And South Webster makes great plays. They are phenomenal volleyball players, they see the court, they see our holes, they see where we are not and they are going to put the ball there. They are extremely well-coached by Darcee (Claxon) and they are going to get the job done.”

Mia Crum — the 5-9 middle blocker who was giving up some size to Notre Dame’s frontline seniors of Katie Strickland, Gracie Ashley and Maycee Ford — chalked up 11 kills and made three total blocks, including the club’s only solo.

They notched nine as a team —with Brea Shupert, Maryn Smith, Raynard and Crum collecting two assisted.

Once again, the Jeeps stayed with the course with a team that out-heighted them.

Raynard and Shupert added eight kills and Zimmerman had seven —as Zimmerman was playing in only her second match in two weeks, following an ankle roll in match warmups.

Zimmerman, Sidney Keslar and Addi Claxon had three aces apiece, as Zimmerman was third on the team in digs with 17.

“We’re not going to make a deep tournament run if everybody isn’t playing the game they know how to play,” said Coach Claxon. “We talk about trusting our training. We spend so much time working on shots. They know how to do this. Don’t play scared, because we can’t win big games playing scared. Gotta give them credit for coming out and playing the way they did in the fifth game and getting that momentum swung back our way. We figured it out.”

For the taller Titans, Hicks had a match-high 18 kills —followed by a dozen from Ford, nine from Ashley and six from Strickland.

Lyndsey Schaefer set for 43 assists.

Strickland blocked four times and Ashley twice, as Ford and Hicks had one apiece —as the jump-serving Hicks had three aces.

Ashley with 19 and Hicks with 18 trailed in digs only to Maddie Entler, who amassed 30.

Dettwiller was proud of her Titans for battling back from a possible straight-set sweep —and applying pressure to South Webster, which it hadn’t seen much of in weeks.

The match marked Notre Dame’s first five-setter all season, as its only other win which went more than three sets was at Symmes Valley.

“I’m extremely proud of them. These are the games that really see what you are made of,” said the NDHS coach. “I saw some fire from us, we’re never going to quit no matter who is on the other side, and every girl is going to try to play their best game against them.”

For that other side on Wednesday night, the Jeeps departed Portsmouth and ventured back to South Webster —perfect record intact.

“I don’t want to lose anything. But I want our girls to be challenged. The fifth set, we showed what we’re made of,” said Coach Claxon. “They chose to connect with their teammates, they chose to show some grit and perseverance. For that, I am super proud.”

