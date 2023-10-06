Columbia Gas warns of check scam going around

Some local residents may have received what appears to be a check and letter from Columbia Gas. The company says this is a scam aimed at gaining customers’ personal financial information.

“It has come to the attention of us here at Columbia Gas of Ohio that people have been receiving fraudulent checks that have seemingly come from us,” said Erica Chronaberry, communications manager for Columbia Gas of Ohio. “This is not the case, and is an attempt to steal funds and personal information from unsuspecting consumers.”

The mailing is an attempt to bilk customers of their information, which can lead to customers becoming victims of identity theft.

“Along with a paper check is a letter with instructions on what to do with the check once received,” Chronaberry said. “At one point in the letter, the fraudster urges the recipient not to discard the letter.”

Customers should definitely discard the letter.