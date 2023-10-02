Enchanted evening in Wheelersburg

Freshman, Addie Graf Kristen Swords| Studio2184 Senior, Haven Davis Kristen Swords| Studio2184 Junior, Emmi Fannin Kristen Swords| Studio2184 Sophomore, Laikyn Hatfield Kristen Swords| Studio2184 Queen Isabella Miller Kristen Swords| Studio2184

WHEELERSBURG- Wheelersburg High School will have its Football Homecoming Friday, October 6 @6:25 during pregame festivities when the Pirates host the Waverly Tigers.

Reigning as Homecoming Queen is Isabella Miller. She is the daughter of Matt and Jennifer Miller. She will be escorted by Senior football captains Cole Estep, son of Rick and Jennifer Estep; Landon Hutchinson, son of Melanie Porter and Brad Hutchinson; Cody Risner, son of Chris and Melinda Risner; and Creed Warren, son of Patrick and Michele Warren.

Haven Davis is the Senior attendant. She is the daughter of Stephen and Jennifer Davis. Haven will be escorted by Rowdy Watkins, son of Andy and Amanda Watkins .

The Junior attendant is Emmi Fannin. She is the daughter of Jim and Kristie Fannin. Emmi will be escorted by Riley Cunningham, son of John and Linda Cunningham.

Laikyn Hatfield is the Sophomore attendant. She is the daughter of Franchaska and Michael Grimes. Laikyn will be escorted by Braylon Rucker, son of Dave and Melissa Rucker.

The Freshman attendant is Addie Graf. She is the daughter of Andrew and Kati Graf. Addie will be escorted by Bryson Montavon, son of Stacy Scott and Tom Montavon.

The cheerleaders will sponsor a dance immediately after the game. The theme for Homecoming is “Enchanted”.