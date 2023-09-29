Pizzulli bill would allow expanded concealed carry access

State Rep. Justin Pizzulli, R-Scioto County, recently introduced House Bill 272, legislation that would give local governments the authority to expand concealed carry access. Pizzulli is sponsoring this bill alongside State Rep. Adam Mathews, R-Lebanon.

More specifically, House Bill 272 will grant local governments the permissive authority to allow citizens to carry a concealed weapon within certain general, multi-purpose community centers.

“This legislation empowers our local governments and protects Ohioans’ Second Amendment rights,” said Pizzulli. “If a building is being used for the purpose of a community gathering space, local governments should have the option to allow their constituents to exercise their rights in the same way they are able to in every other community space.”

Under current law, Ohioans are prohibited from carrying a concealed weapon within a courtroom or any building containing a courtroom, regardless of whether a court is in session or the building is being used as a courthouse.

Under the bill, local governments may permit the carrying of a concealed weapon within such buildings if all of following conditions are met:

• The building is not a designated courthouse, but a building in which a courtroom is simply located.

• The building in which the courtroom is located is a government building under the jurisdiction of the relevant local government.

• Court is not in session and the building is not being used for court purposes when weapons are allowed inside.

• The relevant local government has voluntarily enacted an ordinance allowing citizens to carry a weapon when the building is being used for non-court related purposes.

House Bill 272 awaits consideration from the House Government Oversight Committee.