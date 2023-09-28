Shumway Hollow Woman Arrested for Murder

Frazie Submitted photo

NEW BOSTON- Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that his office was contacted on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, by New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton requesting that his office handle a death investigation that happened in the Village of New Boston.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that Detectives, working jointly with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, processed the scene and began an investigation. Detectives interviewed several witnesses and reviewed multiple videos. Detectives were advised that an argument started between a male and female around Swauger Valley Rd in Minford, Ohio. The male left the area on his motorcycle, with the female chasing behind him. Detectives were advised that both were allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed. This went on for several miles, traveling SR 823 to SR 140 into Sciotoville, before continuing onto U.S. 52 into New Boston.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that his office received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a female driving a SUV chasing a male on a motorcycle, and that she was attempting to hit him. At approximately 6:40 p.m., 9-1-1 callers reported the SUV struck the motorcycle, causing it to crash. Callers reported the female driving the SUV intentionally ran over the male, dragging him, before running over him again. This occurred in front of CVS Pharmacy located at 4207 Gallia Street New Boston, Ohio.

The victim has been identified as Darrell Scott Donahoe, age 44, of Portsmouth. He was transported by EMT-OH to Southern Ohio Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was later transported to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Arrested was Brooklyn Maxine Frazie, age 41, of Portsmouth. Frazie has been charged with two counts of Murder, a felony of the 1st degree, and one count of Reckless Homicide, a felony of the 1st degree. Frazie appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday, September 28, and was allowed to sign her bond on the Reckless Homicide and given a $100,000 bond on the Murder charges.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges at a later date.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.