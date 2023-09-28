SPORTS SCOREBOARD — September 25-28

Monday, Sept. 25

Volleyball

Minford 3, Clay 0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-15)

Ironton 3, Oak Hill 2 (23-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-19, 16-14)

Symmes Valley 3, Rock Hill 1 (25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 25-17)

Marietta 3, Gallia Academy 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-13)

Huntington 3, Waverly 0

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Volleyball

Wheelersburg 3, Northwest 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-7)

South Webster 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-7, 25-6, 25-15)

Minford 3 Waverly 1 (25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 25-17)

Eastern 3, Valley 1 (25-17, 29-27, 22-25, 25-23)

Green 3, New Boston 1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22)

Notre Dame 3, South Gallia 0 (25-6, 25-4, 25-5)

Western 3, Clay 0 (25-9, 25-20, 25-10)

Coal Grove 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-13)

Fairland 3, South Point 1 (25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23)

Gallia Academy 3, Chesapeake 0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-16)

Rock Hill at Ironton, no report

Boys Soccer

Minford 6, West 0

Wheelersburg 6, Russell (Ky.) 0

Portsmouth 4, West Union 0

Zane Trace 3, Valley 0

Ironton St. Joseph 11, Western 1

Waverly 6, Wellston 0

South Point 1, Fairland 1

Gallia Academy 4, Chesapeake 2

Ashland (Ky.) 5, Rock Hill 0

Girls Soccer

Minford 2, North Adams 0

Russell (Ky.) 9, Wheelersburg 3

Fairland 3, South Point 0

Gallia Academy 8, Chesapeake 1

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Volleyball

South Webster 3, Minford 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-20)

Northwest at West, no report

Girls Soccer

Gallia Academy 3, Piketon 0

Rock Hill 3, Fairland 1

