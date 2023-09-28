SPORTS SCOREBOARD — September 25-28
Monday, Sept. 25
Volleyball
Minford 3, Clay 0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-15)
Ironton 3, Oak Hill 2 (23-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-19, 16-14)
Symmes Valley 3, Rock Hill 1 (25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 25-17)
Marietta 3, Gallia Academy 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-13)
Huntington 3, Waverly 0
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Volleyball
Wheelersburg 3, Northwest 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-7)
South Webster 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-7, 25-6, 25-15)
Minford 3 Waverly 1 (25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 25-17)
Eastern 3, Valley 1 (25-17, 29-27, 22-25, 25-23)
Green 3, New Boston 1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22)
Notre Dame 3, South Gallia 0 (25-6, 25-4, 25-5)
Western 3, Clay 0 (25-9, 25-20, 25-10)
Coal Grove 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-13)
Fairland 3, South Point 1 (25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23)
Gallia Academy 3, Chesapeake 0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-16)
Rock Hill at Ironton, no report
Boys Soccer
Minford 6, West 0
Wheelersburg 6, Russell (Ky.) 0
Portsmouth 4, West Union 0
Zane Trace 3, Valley 0
Ironton St. Joseph 11, Western 1
Waverly 6, Wellston 0
South Point 1, Fairland 1
Gallia Academy 4, Chesapeake 2
Ashland (Ky.) 5, Rock Hill 0
Girls Soccer
Minford 2, North Adams 0
Russell (Ky.) 9, Wheelersburg 3
Fairland 3, South Point 0
Gallia Academy 8, Chesapeake 1
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Volleyball
South Webster 3, Minford 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-20)
Northwest at West, no report
Girls Soccer
Gallia Academy 3, Piketon 0
Rock Hill 3, Fairland 1