TOSRV continues fall romance during 62nd ride

Two brothers enjoying their 50th and 47th TOSRV rides together Toni Dengle | Connex

In recent years, bicycling has been growing in popularity, both on hillsides and on the streets. Groups like Portsmouth Connex have been striving to make the sport social and mainstream in Portsmouth again, with an entire season of events to draw people out and about. They are emphasizing this once again as partners of the Tour of the Scioto River Valley (TOSRV) bicycling event, which took place over the weekend for the 62nd year with over 400 riders.

The bike ride has six route options, three starting points, and remains the longest-running century ride of the nation.

“Riders can start in Columbus and ride to Portsmouth, and then stay at Portsmouth High School overnight and head back,” Connex’s Wendi Waugh said. “However, there are many options.”

Connex led a group starting in Portsmouth, going to Chillicothe and back. They also encouraged riders who don’t believe they are ready for that long of a distance to potentially join Connex in Chillicothe or even Waverly and ride down. That gives people 55-mile or 30-mile options.

Waugh said the point of the event is to meet riders where they are and engage them however they may feel comfortable.

“There are all kinds of rides options,” Waugh said. “We advertise the six options and three starting points, but, honestly, you can start wherever you’re comfortable and go from there—whatever it takes to get that rider to cross the finish line and feel comfortable. If this is your first event, at least you accomplished something by starting somewhere.”

Waugh accomplished 104 miles herself, leaving from Portsmouth and making it to Chillicothe and back. It had her reflecting on the changes made over recent years.

“TOSRV, traditionally, happened in May. When Covid hit, we skipped a year. The following year, we couldn’t get it organized in time, so we moved it to September. I would never want to go back. What a beautiful tour of the southern Ohio river valley, with all of the flowers and fields and leaves changing. The weather is just different. In the spring, it is cold and rainy and windy, and nobody is ready for a 200-mile ride like that. I think the September ride is just such a beautiful representation of the southern Ohio valley.”

TOSRV organized the Second Annual Party in the Park and Vintage Cruisers and Custom Bike Show the day of the 23, at Three Bridges Park, at the east end of Second Street. The Courtney Jo Band performed, vendors were set up, food and drinks were available, and the bike show was ongoing. The entire area was filled with riders and community members to enjoy the fun.

“Party in the Park went phenomenally,” Waugh said. “The Courtney Jo Band did an amazing job and kept the energy up all day long. We had more bikes in the show than last year. Coming into Portsmouth, I could hear the music across the bridge and see the people. I felt elated and accomplished. What I loved even more was seeing other riders crossing the finish line and being greeted and then thanking volunteers. We had bikes lying around everywhere, people sprawled out in the grass. It was such a beautiful day.”

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.