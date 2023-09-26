Otway Covered Bridge Festival this weekend

The Otway Covered Bridge Festival and Car Show is being planned for Saturday, September 30 with plenty to do being pulled together by a group of dedicated volunteers from the Otway Historical Society.

“The Mission of the Otway Historical Society is to protect and maintain the Otway Covered Bridge and Park grounds for the use of local residents, covered bridge enthusiasts and future generations.” Jodi McCallister said. “We’ve expanded the mission to include other historical interests in the Otway, Ohio area including the circa late 1800’s Brush Creek Township Voting Hall, historical bell and historical documents.”

The group will be celebrating heritage and raising funds to continue their work.

Previously the car show was held in May, but the events combined to make the most of their resources.

“This year OHS decided to combine the two events into one due to our diminishing volunteer base,” McCallister explained.

Musical talent will be in bounty, with the Taylor Family performing 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Steve Free from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Donna Cunningham between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; and Nevertheless Ministries between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“Highlights of the festival are the local musicians who donate their time and talents to perform for visitors, as well as great, home cooked food while it lasts,” McCallister said. “Come early to get a bowl of beans, cooked over the open fire, a delicious smoked bologna or pulled pork sandwich and of course hamburgers and hotdogs with homemade sauce, hot off the grill.”

McCallister said there will also be much more than that.

“There will be over a dozen talented crafters selling fall décor, handmade gifts and much more along with local bakers providing sweet treats,” McCallister said. “And we can’t forget over 200 feet of beautiful, handmade quilts, made by the Late Blooms Quilt Guild, that will be on display inside the Otway Covered Bridge.” “Guild members will encourage you to vote for the first, second, and third place Peoples’ Choice winners as well as to purchase a raffle ticket for this year’s Hocus Pocus themed quilt.”

The crafters include Rocky Fork Farms with maple syrup, PJ Concession with lemonade shake-ups, Ponder House Bakery, Butch County Creations with woodworking and barrel furniture, Laura Jones with laser engraved décor, Martha Crawford with fall décor, Katie Tolle with and assortment of goods, Tabitha Fields with baked goods, Vanessa Redoutey with jewelry, Carol Lansing with Paparazzi, Charee Thompson with wood and glass crafts, Sweets for Lisa, Melissa’s Crafts and Sales, Samantha Chaffins will have baked goods, Otway Historical Society with t-shirts and ornaments, and Friends of Scioto Brush Creek with shirts and hats.

New to the festival this year is the Division of Wildlife’s archery trailer. People are invited to try their hand at shooting a bow and arrow in a safe environment. Scioto County wildlife officer Tyler Fields will be ready to help visitors of all ages as well as answer your wildlife questions.

Finally, the Friends of Scioto Brush Creek will host a ribbon cutting for the newly paved pathway at 12:45 p.m. This pathway allows visitors to walk, bike and use strollers and wheelchairs to travel between the Otway Covered Bridge and Brush Creek Township Community Parks, offering great views of the stream and riparian tree planting.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.