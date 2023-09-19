Community Calendar

PORTSMOUTH SCHOOL BOARD—The Portsmouth School Board will meet at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Portsmouth High School to conduct interviews with applicants for the open spot on the board. An executive session is expected to be called.

FARMERS MARKET—Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon weekly until Saturday, Oct. 7. Vendors can register at 8 a.m., $10 per space. Pre-registration is available. $10 per space. Interested vendors are encouraged to contact MSP In Bloom at (740) 464-0203 or email [email protected].

SCIOTO COUNTY DD—The regular meeting of the board will be at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Carousel Center, 1112 Gallia St., Portsmouth. An ethics council meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m., in the same location if needed. Meetings are open to the public with the exception of executive sessions.

TOSRV—The Tour of the Scioto River Valley will be Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24. This cycling tour starts in Columbus and head south to Portsmouth before returning north on Sunday.

TREMPER MOUND UPDATE—Elijah Crabtree, land manager of Tremper Mound Nature Preserve, will offer an update on Arc of Appalachia’s plan to open the nature preserve to the public later this year. Lecture begins at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, at Southern Ohio Museum, 825 Gallia St., Portsmouth. Following the lecture, there will be a brief tour of the SOMACC “Art of the Ancients” permanent exhibition and a caravan to Tremper Mound. Part of Southern Ohio Museum’s 2023 Prehistory Lecture Series. Free admission.

STORY OF US V—“Answering the Call” is an all new outdoor production, which will highlight many of the brave men and women who served our country. Sunday, Oct. 1, 5 to 7:30 p.m., at Greenlawn Cemetery.

PLT AUDITIONS—Auditions for Jacon Marley’s Christmas Carol, a Portsmouth Little Theater production, will be from 2 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 23. The production is looking to fill four to 12 adult roles for show dates Dec. 8, 9, 15, and 16. Location is at 1117 Lawson St., Portsmouth.

AWAKENING FESTIVAL—The Awakening EXPO runs from 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Pike County Fairgrounds.

SORGHUM FESTIVAL—The John Roger Simon Sorghum Festival is a free event celebrating local culture at Simon’s fifth-generation French homestead on the banks of Pond Creek, 8721 Careys Run Pond Creek Road, West Portsmouth. Event runs Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8. More information is available at www.arcofappalachia.org/simonsorghumfestival.

FALL FEST & VENDOR FAIR—Live music, crafters and small business vendors, inflatables, carnival games, and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Courtyard at Wheelersburg/Wheelersburg school lawn.

FAMILY FALL FESTIVAL—Scioto County Public Library is hosting a family friendly fall festival at the Lucasville branch, 103 Ohio 728, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7. Petting zoo, kids activities, crafts, pumpkin decorating, and more. Call (740) 259-6119 for more information.

GLOCKTOBERFEST—Free fun for the family at the fifth annual Glocktoberfest @ Market Square. This is an annual fall celebration with live music, food, and brews, 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Glockner Museum on Market Square.

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION—The Civil Service Commission meeting is currently scheduled for noon, Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the conference room at the Portsmouth City Health Department, 605 Washington St., Portsmouth.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY—The Scioto County Democratic Party will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Vernal G. Riffe Community Center, New Boston.

TRICK OR TREAT—The Scioto County Commissioners have set Trick or Treat for 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, for all unincorporated areas of Scioto County.