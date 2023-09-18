Lucasville man arrested for rape

Pace Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman reports that his office was contacted on Friday, Sept. 15, by a supervisor of a home health care company. They stated one of her clients had reported being sexually assaulted by one of her caregivers.

Thoroughman stated Det. Sgt. Jodi Conkel, working jointly with the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim Unit, began an investigation into the reported assault. The investigation revealed the victim was receiving around-the-clock care and she was unable to care for herself. The victim was taken Adena Medical Center, in Pike County, for treatment which included a sexual assault examination.

Thoroughman said detectives were able to locate the suspect at a residence in Rosemount, and he was brought in for questioning.

Arrested was Ronald R. Pace, age 56, of State Route 104 in Lucasville. Pace has been charged with two counts of Rape, a felony of the 1st degree. Pace was held in the Scioto County Jail on a $200,000 bond and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court, Monday, Sept. 18.

Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges at a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.