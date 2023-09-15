Dayton and Portsmouth men arrested on drug charges after drugs seized

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges. Unsplash

PORTSMOUTH- Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that two men, one from Dayton, Ohio and the other from Portsmouth, Ohio, were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

On September 14th, 2023, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed a narcotics – related search warrant at the residence of fifty-year old, Johnny Fitzpatrick of Portsmouth. Upon a search of the residence, officers seized approximately 63 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 48 grams of suspected heroin / fentanyl, 31 grams of suspected crack cocaine, digital scales, sandwich baggies, $2,355 cash, and additional evidence of drug trafficking. Estimated street value of suspected drugs seized is $10,913.

Johnny Fitzpatrick was arrested and charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the 1st degree, while forty-two-year-old Michael Anthony Lewis Jr. of Dayton, Ohio was arrested and charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the 1st degree.

Both Fitzpatrick and Lewis were placed in the Scioto County Jail and are to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday September 15th, 2023 at 9:00a.m.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email [email protected]. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.