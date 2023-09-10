Scioto Foundation announces new Future for Scioto County Scholarship Fund

Ohio State University senior Austin Meyers Photo Submitted by Toni Dengel

PORTSMOUTH- The Scioto Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of the Future for Scioto County Scholarship Fund created by Ohio State University senior Austin Meyers for the benefit of local students throughout Scioto County. A 2020 graduate of Wheelersburg High School, Meyers is one of a number of young people in the area who have started new scholarship funds at the Scioto Foundation in recent years because they want to give back to their home community.

To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be a Scioto County high school graduate, have a GPA of 3.5/4 or better, show evidence of community service and write an essay on the subject “How I have Impacted my Community.”

The volunteer scholarship committee of the Scioto Foundation will make annual selections for the scholarship awards on behalf of the Board of Governors.

Majoring in Honors Chemistry and Psychology, Meyers wants to become a trauma surgeon working with patients in emergency room environments. He is in the process of applying to medical schools.

“I want to create this scholarship because many southern Ohio students, especially in underserved populations and in fields like medicine, can’t afford to go to college. Nor do they have the opportunities to choose from a wide range of highly regarded colleges,” said Meyers. “I hope those people (who get scholarships) come back to the community and give back once they have a degree.”

“I am beginning to have a little income,” Meyers added, “so I am getting the fund started now and hope it will grow larger later.”

In addition to serving as a resident assistant at OSU during his senior year, Meyer works as manager of human resources, IT and the medical billing department for an Ironton rehabilitation facility. To manage all that, he makes frequent visits to a similar facility located in London, Ohio, operates by ZOOM meetings when needed and comes down to the Ironton offices once a month.

Meyers graduated as salutatorian of the 2020 Wheelersburg High School class.

Contributions to the Future for Scioto County Scholarship Fund from family, friends or the general public may be made at any time. Donations may be in the form of gifts of cash, securities or property.

Further information about the Future for Scioto County Scholarship Fund may be obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, Program Officer for Donor Services, or Ginnie Moore, Grants and Scholarships Coordinator, at the Scioto Foundation, (740) 354-4612.