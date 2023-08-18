Smith Submitted photo

In the past five years I’ve spent in my former role as sports editor of the Portsmouth Daily Times, it is impossible to number exactly how many memories and friendships I’ve made. From starting as a green 20-year-old who had to learn the landscape of Scioto County sports, to covering my final football game as a full-time journalist yesterday, I’ve enjoyed each and every moment covering our local teams and athletes.

There are several people and groups of people I want to thank for helping me along the way.

First, thank you to the Scioto County community – both our readers, as well as the teams, coaches, and players we cover. It has been a privilege to get to know so many of you and call you friends.

We’ve covered state championships teams and athletes, teams who made firsts for their program’s history, athletes who’ve gone on to compete at the highest levels of their sport, and everyone in between. Without you excelling and competing in your area of coaching or playing, our jobs wouldn’t be nearly as fun. And let me say, it’s been a blast.

I’d like to thank publisher Hope Comer for taking a chance on me in July of 2018. Without her hiring of me and her leadership along the way, I wouldn’t be in the position I am in today. Thank you to each of our editors during my time as sports editor – Eden Rhea, Adam Black, and Mark Richard. Thank you for allowing us to exercise creative freedom, giving us ideas, and being excellent colleagues, as well as friends.

Thank you to Paul Boggs. If you know Paul, you know he is someone who cares immensely about local sports. He has his entire life. Paul has taught me so many things over our nearly four years working together as co-workers. He is a great friend who I know will do excellent work in his new role as sports editor. Thank you as well to Kevin Colley, who was the sports editor here prior to my hiring. Kevin shares with Paul a strong passion for local sports and our local athletes. The two of them have been incredible to work with since I joined this field and have helped me along every step of the way. If you have friends like these two, consider yourself lucky.

While this is my farewell from the sports editor role at the Daily Times, it’s not a complete goodbye. I’m too much of a sports enthusiast to stay away forever. So, if you happen to see me covering your game or event, just know I’m enjoying it – and you should be too.