PORTSMOUTH- AIM Media Midwest recently hired Paul Boggs to step in as the new Sports Editor at the Portsmouth Daily Times.

Boggs has been working for the Times as a sports reporter for nearly four years, gaining an unparralleled and unmatched knowledge of all area sports programs along the way.

He says that he is excited to get started, “I look forward to taking over as the sports editor. We have twelve schools here in the county with a lot of good players, a lot of good coaches, a lot of parental support and good administrative support for the athletic programs.”

Boggs has worked for several publications in southeast Ohio over his nearly 26-year career as a journalist.

“I worked at The Parkersburg News and Sentinel in Parkersburg, West Virginia; sports editor at The Athens Messenger; sports editor at The Jackson County Times- Journal; was a reporter for Ohio Valley Publishing in the Gallipolis and Pomeroy and Point Pleasant areas; and then four years at the Portsmouth Daily Times.”

The new editor is also a member of the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association and has served on the panel for the last 24 years which selects the annual all-Southeast District football and both the boys and girls basketball teams. Boggs also is the chairperson for the Southeast District panel.

During his time in Scioto County, Boggs has worked alongside former editor Jacob Smith, and learned a lot about what local teams needed and wanted as far as sports coverage. Boggs plans to continue the work that has been done, but wants to keep expanding.

“I feel like we have had a lot of good high school sports coverage and coverage at Shawnee State, which I want to continue and make even better. I also feel that you are only as good as the last story that you write, so I just want to keep improving, being where we need to be and growing.”

For anyone who has a sports story idea, or has questions for our sports department, you can reach out to Paul at [email protected].