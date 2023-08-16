Protective Force Operations Manager Tom McNerlin presented Protective Force Officer Traci Seidel with a safety award for her recent role in identifying a safety concern. Submitted photo

PIKETON— During an early morning shift in June, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) Protective Force Officer Traci Seidel was monitoring security cameras at the Portsmouth site when she noticed sparks emitting from a light fixture inside one of the temporary portals. Due to her quick response, significant loss of property was prevented and unknown hazards were eliminated.

After discovering the issue, Seidel contacted the Plant Shift Superintendent, initiating an emergency response. When Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene, they discovered and successfully suppressed active flames coming from the light fixture within the portal with a fire extinguisher. As a precautionary measure, the remaining temporary portals at the site have been evaluated to ensure the lighting has been properly installed.

Seidel received a safety award for her role in identifying the issue. She has worked at the Portsmouth site since 2004.

“Our employees put safety in front of everything we do and it shows,” said President and CEO Greg Wilkett. “Because of Traci’s attention and quick response, a serious incident was averted. She is a great example of the top-of-mind safety that exists on site.”

The site recently celebrated 4-million safe work hours, which placed the Portsmouth facility in the top three safest sites in the Department of Energy complex. The site also reached 100 days without a recordable injury, another milestone that shows the high standards for worksite safety.