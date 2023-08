PIKETON —The Clay Panthers may have lost the team battle against McClain in a dual golf match on Tuesday at Big Beaver Creek Golf Club, but they did win an individual one.

Tristan Large paced Clay with a 43, tying McClain’s Carter Nelson for the nine-hole score —then sinking a 25-foot putt on the second playoff hole against Nelson to capture medalist honors.

Clay’s Cayden McKenzie shot his high school career-best round with a 52.

The Tigers’ team score was a 195.