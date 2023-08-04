PORTSMOUTH- The Scioto County Fair and Scioto County 4-H were among the recipients of Southern Ohio Medical Center’s latest financial donations. Sixteen other organizations also received grants from SOMC, including the Lucasville Community Park Project, TOSRV and the Vern Riffe Performing Arts Series.

The Scioto County Fair, which begins August 7 and continues through August 12, received $7500 in support. SOMC also provided $3500 to the 4-H Market and Breeding Animals Committee to provide the annual buyer’s recognition dinner, which recognizes those who participate in the 4-H auction at the end of the week.

The Lucasville Community Park Project, meanwhile, is an effort to develop a covered shelter, amphitheater, playground and quarter-mile multi-use path through the woods in Lucasville. SOMC provided a $5,000 grant to the project.

SOMC also provided $5,000 to support TOSRV (Tour of the Scioto River Valley), an annual event that sees cyclists travel from Columbus to Portsmouth and back. It is the longest running cycling event in the United States and will celebrate its 62nd year when it takes place this September.

SOMC also provided $10,000 to support the Vern Riffe Performing Arts Series. The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts provides an impressive array of entertainment throughout the year. The center not only provides entertainment for audiences, but it provides opportunities for local students to explore and grow their own artistic talents. To see the schedule of shows offered this year, visit https://vrcfa.com/.

To learn more about SOMC’s grant donation process, visit somc.org. To request that your organization be considered for support, visit https://www.somc.org/donations/somc-grant-request/.