4-H booth photo from the 2022 Scioto County Fair. Photo by|PDT Picture from the 2022 Scioto County Fair. Photo by|PDT Picture from the 2022 Scioto County Fair. Photo by|PDT Picture of the South Webster Band from the 2022 Scioto County Fair. Photo by|PDT Picture from the 2022 Scioto County Fair. Photo by|PDT

Daily Admission to the fair is $10.00, which includes rides. Kids 2 years and younger admitted free.

Gates Open 8:00 a.m. Monday – Saturday

Rides by Michael’s Amusements will be available from

12:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. till 11:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Friday, August 4

12:00 noon – 4:00 p.m. – Senior Fair Office Open to Purchase Fair Passes.

Tickets are only available at the discounted rate through Sunday, August 6th.

Saturday, August 5

12:00 noon – 5:00 p.m. – Booth Set-up (4-H Building)

Sunday, August 6

7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Junior Fair Hog Weigh In

7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Junior Fair Lamb & Goat Arrival: Must be penned by 5:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Senior Fair Office Open

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon – Junior Fair Poultry and Rabbit Check In 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Entries Accepted for Art, Farm Products, Fruits and Nuts, Culinary, & Needlework Departments (Farm Products Building)

1:00 p.m. – Senior Fair Open Horse Show

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Junior Fair Poultry and Rabbit Check In

5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Market Rabbits Weigh In

6:00 p.m. – Junior Fair Lambs and Goats Weigh In

Monday, August 7 (Veterans Day: Free admission with Veteran ID)

7:30 a.m. – All Junior Fair Beef Projects Must be Penned

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon- Entries Accepted for Art, Farm Products, Fruits and Nuts, Culinary, & Needlework Departments (Farm Products Building)

8:00 a.m. – Junior Fair Beef Weigh In

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Senior Fair Office Open

9:00 a.m. – Junior Fair Poultry Show (Poultry Building)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon – Tablescapes Set-up and Entries Turn In (4-H Building)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon – Booth Construction (4-H Building)

10:30 a.m. – “4-H Fun” Activity (4-H Building)

11:00 a.m. – Flower Show (Farm Products Building)

11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. – 4-H Ag Experience Open (4-H Building)

12:00 noon – 3:00 p.m. – 4-H Booth & Tablescape Judging (4-H Building Closed Until Judging Completed)

12:00 noon – Beautification Projects Judging

1:00 p.m. – Barn Encounter: Pet a Pony (Horse Arena)

2:00 p.m. – Junior Fair Market Turkey Show (Livestock Arena)

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Cloverbud Interviews (Local Talent Showcase Tent)

4:30 p.m. – “4-H Fun” Activity (4-H Building)

5:00 p.m.- Junior Fair Sheep Show (Livestock Arena)

TBA – Introduction of Fair Queen and Court (Grandstands)

6:00 p.m. – Farm Products, Fruits & Nuts Judging (Farm Products Building)

7:00 p.m. – Fast Traxx MotoCross (Grandstands)

7:00 p.m. – Frank Grasso (Local Talent Showcase Tent)

8:00 p.m. – 4-H Club Parade Line Up (South Parking Lot)

8:30 p.m. – 4-H Club Glow Parade

After Parade — Tablescapes Award Ceremony (4-H Building)

Tuesday, August 8

8:00 a.m. – Culinary & Needlework Judging (Farm Products Building)

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Senior Fair Office Open 9:00 a.m. and Junior Fair Rabbit Show (Rabbit & Poultry Barn)

Following Junior Fair Rabbit Show – Junior Fair Pee Wee Rabbit Show (Rabbit Barn)

9:00 a.m. – Junior Fair Western Horse Show (Horse Arena)

9:00 a.m. – Junior Fair Working & Dairy Goat Show (Livestock Arena) 10:30 a.m. – “4-H Fun” Activity (4-H Building)

11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. – 4-H Ag Experience Open (4-H Building)

12:00 noon – Senior Fair Pet Show Open to Scioto County Children Ages 2-12 (Talent Showcase Tent)

3:00 p.m. – Junior Fair Breeding & Market Goat Show (Livestock Arena)

4:30 p.m. – “4-H Fun” Activity (4-H Building)

5:30 p.m. – Barn Encounter: Milk a Cow (Livestock Complex)

7:00 p.m. – Enduro Autocross (Grandstands)

8:00 p.m. – Formal Opening of Fair

Wednesday, August 9

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Senior Fair Office Open

9:00 a.m. – Junior Fair English Horse Show (Horse Arena)

10:00 a.m. – Senior Fair Lead Line Open Show (Livestock Arena)

10:30 a.m. – “4-H Fun” Activity (4-H Building)

11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. – 4-H Ag Experience Open (4-H Building)

12:00 noon – 4-H Cloverbud Barn Tour Begins (4-H Building)

1:00 p.m. – Barn Encounter: Meet a Chicken (Rabbit & Poultry Barn)

3:00 p.m. – Junior Fair Breeding & Market Hog Show (Livestock Arena)

4:00 p.m….. National Kiddie Tractor Pulls Open to Scioto County Children Ages 3-8(Chicken & Poultry Barn)

4:30 p.m. – “4-H Fun” Activity (4-H Building)

7:00 p.m. – Tractor Pulls by Ohio State Tractor Puller Association, Inc (Grandstands)

Thursday, August 10

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Senior Fair Office Open

10:00 a.m. – Barn Encounter: Brush a Horse (Horse Arena)

10:30 a.m. – “4-H Fun” Activity (4-H Building)

11:00 a.m. – Flower Show (Farm Products Building)

11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. – 4-H Ag Experience Open (4-H Building)

12:00 noon – A Day in the Ring” Special Needs Livestock Show (Livestock Arena)

2:00 p.m. – Senior Fair Mutton Busting Contest (Horse Arena/Grandstands)

4:30 p.m. – “4-H Fun” Activity (4-H Building)

5:00 p.m. – High School Band Showcase (Grandstands)

5:00 p.m. – Junior Fair Beef Show (Livestock Arena)

Friday, August 11

(Senior Citizen Day: Ages 60 & Older – $3)

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Senior Fair Office Open

9:00 a.m. – Junior Fair Dairy Cattle Show (Livestock Arena) 9:00 a.m. – Junior Fair Contesting Horse Show (Horse Arena)

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Cloverbud Interviews (Local Talent Showcase Tent)

10:30 a.m. – “4-H Fun” Activity (4-H Building)

11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. – 4-H Ag Experience Open (4-H Building)

12:00 noon – Open Dairy Show (Livestock Arena)

1:00 p.m. – Barn Encounter: Feed a Pig (Livestock Complex)

2:00 p.m. – Senior Fair Livestock Judging Contest (Livestock Arena)

4:00 p.m. – Senior Fair Livestock Judging Awards (Livestock Arena)

4:30 p.m. – “4-H Fun” Activity (4-H Building)

6:00 p.m. – Showman of Showmen Contest (Livestock Arena)

Following Showman of Showmen- Youth Awards Presentations (Livestock Arena)

8:00 p.m. – HunterGirl (Grandstands)

12:00 a.m.- 6:00 a.m. Saturday…. Livestock Removal (not participating in Junior Fair Sale or Sat. open classes)

Saturday, August 12

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Senior Fair Office Open

10:30 a.m. – “4-H Fun” Activity (4-H Building)

11:00 a.m. – Buyer’s Registration Table Opens (4-H Building)

11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. – 4-H Ag Experience Open (4-H Building)

1:00 p.m. – Sale of Champions – Live Auction (Livestock Arena)

6:00 p.m. – Barnyard Olympics (Livestock Arena)

4:30 p.m. – “4-H Fun” Activity (4-H Building)

5:00 p.m. – Demolition Derby (Grandstands)

8:00 p.m. – KC the DJ (Local Talent Showcase Tent)

12:00 midnight – 4-H Livestock may be removed