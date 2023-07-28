The Scioto County Public Library, through its five locations and Bookmobile, provides more programming than you can properly organize in a news piece, where they plan many opportunities for local residents—from those just being released from the maternity ward to those who are elderly and homebound.

“Our programming is another way for us to interact with our community,” Scioto County Public Library’s Katie Williams said. “The library isn’t just about books. We are about using advanced technology, being a resource to our youth for new educational experiences while having fun and providing a place for adults to socialize with others and learn new skills.”

The Wheelersburg Library will host a jellyfish suncatcher craft on Friday, August 4 for tweens between 4 and 5 p.m. It is free.

South Webster’s library branch will be hosting a craft to make firefly glow jars on Thursday, August 8, for children, between 6 and 7 p.m. It is free.

Dungeons and Dragons will be held at Portsmouth Public Library on Saturday, August 19, between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. for adults. It is free.

“Go on epic adventures and battle deadly foes in the 5th edition of this popular role-playing game,” the library explained. “All levels of experience and skill are welcomed. For more information, call 740-354-5688.”

The Lucasville library will be hosting a sensory storytime event on Wednesday, August 23, between 4 and 5 p.m. for children ages three to eight. It is free.

“Enjoy stories, songs, movement, and play in a sensory friendly environment,” Williams explained. “Sensory storytime is designed for children ages three to eight of all abilities, especially those on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing difficulties, struggle in large groups, and/or have other needs. This storytime will be on the 4th Wednesday of every month.”

The Portsmouth Public Library will be hosting Breakfast Club on Saturday, August 26, between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. for children. They will be hosting kids for breakfast and cartoons.

The library will be offering A Walk Through History at the Portsmouth Floodwall Murals on Tuesday, August 29, between 10 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. for adults. It is free.

Guests will be invited to walk along the floodwall murals and visit interesting items from history.

“We are excited to offer this new program hosted by our Local History Department,” Local History Supervisor Carolyn Cottrell said. “Our community is full of rich history and our floodwall does a beautiful job depicting a lot of it. We will be visiting 10 different murals and providing information for each one. Maybe you will learn something new! There will be a limited amount of spots available, so registration is required. Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes.”

New Boston’s library will be hosting a craft to make photo cubes out of CD cases on Thursday, August 31, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. for teens. It is free.

The events for the month extend at each location and you can find even more programs at their website. View all upcoming library events online at sciotolibrary.org.

