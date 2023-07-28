According to the National Eye Institute (NEI), more than 16 million Americans have dry eyes.

Prevent Blindness Ohio explained that dry eye occurs when there is not enough tear film produced, the tear film is not draining properly from the eye, or the tear film is not the quality needed to maintain the health of the eye. If left untreated, dry eyes can cause damage to the cornea.

In an effort to educate the public on dry eye, Prevent Blindness Ohio has declared July as “Dry Eye Awareness Month.”

Prevent Blindness Ohio explained that information is available on dry eye risk factors, symptoms, and treatment options through a variety of resources, including fact sheets and shareable social media graphics, available in English and Spanish, and a dedicated web page www. preventblindness.org

Risk factors for dry eye include being more than 50 years old, hormonal changes, refractive surgery, inflammation of the eyelids, environmental conditions, such as allergies, exposure to smoke, or a dry climate, prolonged use of digital screens, such as computers, wearing contact lenses, medical conditions such as diabetes, thyroid eye disease, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, Sjogren’s syndrome, and certain other autoimmune diseases. Additionally, taking certain medicines increases the risk of dry eye

“Dry eye is a serious condition that may have long-term effects on eye health, if left untreated,” said Amy Pulles, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness Ohio. “We encourage patients to talk with their eye doctors about their dry eye symptoms, and work together to form an effective treatment plan to keep eyes healthy for years to come.”

Portsmouth Vision Center’s Dr. Mike Raies says that it is a problem he finds all too common at his practice.

“I’d say a large percentage of the people who come in with problems are stemming from dry eyes,” Raies said. “It is very important to address these problems. You can’t cure dry eyes, truly. You have to manage the problem. So, you have to address it as early as possible. The symptoms are very, very frustrating. They include everything from discomfort to pain.”

Raies explains that there are a lot of causes and a lot of solutions, but finding a solution is highly important.

“It is a multifaceted answer. A lot of people start with over-the-counter lubricants to add moisture to their eyes,” Raies said. “So, they often come in and they’ve already tried something. Another step is to tackle hygiene. There are oil glands that can sometimes get clogged and need to be addressed. It can be from makeup or dead skin that collects on eyelashes, so the eyes may need cleaned in the morning and treated with a warm compress. Then, we get into pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. Maybe that is fish oil capsules for the vitamin takers, but we also have prescription eye drops to produce more tears. We even have a nasal spray that we can use now that stimulates tear production. These are big topics I talk about all day, because you have to address it.”

Raies has been practicing with his wife, Kelly, in the Portsmouth area for 30 years and says they love it.

“Kelly grew up here and I’ve been here for 30 years. We really enjoy practicing in a small, hometown type community. It feels good to work with patients who are friends and family and community members that you know, caring for them and helping them have a better quality of life. It is a very satisfying feeling to be part of the community in this way.”

Outside of their practice, Kelly and Mike are both heavily involved in local organizations and events and are even planning a new park development in Boneyfiddle.

“Because of that close relationship you have with people outside of the office—friends, family, church members, community members—it is like one degree of separation with all of the connections you have in a small town,” Raies explained. “It makes you want to do something to make things better for the generation after us.”

For more information on dry eye, please visit PreventBlindness.org/understanding-dry-eye, or contact Prevent Blindness Ohio at (800) 301-2020 or pbohio.org

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.