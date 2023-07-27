Scioto County Commissioners, representatives from Benestar Brands, Southern Ohio Port Authority and the Scioto County Economic Development office, pose for a photo before the ribbon cutting. Joseph Pratt| PDT

MINFORD- Scioto County Commissioners, Benestar Brand representatives and those who have helped with the process of brining new industry into the SOAR Business Park were all eager and excited to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon for the Benestar plant.

Chicas brand tortilla chips and other snack foods are produced by Benestar Brands. “The process they’re using is not done anywhere else in the world,” said Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis, “and it will be done right here in Scioto County.”

The plant provided 40 new jobs for our area. “We want to thank Benestar Brands for being a valuable partner in our community, said Commissioner, Scottie Powell, but now local officials are hoping this was only the start, and that other business opportunities will soon emerge for the county, “Off to the next project, we celebrated yesterday, but now it’s time for the next project.”

Commissioner, Cathy Coleman, said that during their tour yesterday they saw the process of how the chips are made from start to finish, “from the batter process, all the way until they went into bag, it was phenomenal.”

The chips will soon be available locally to purchase, they are partnered with chains, such as Wal-Mart and Kroger.