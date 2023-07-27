PORTSMOUTH- Southern Ohio Medical Center’s 46th Annual Run For Your LIFE will take place on Saturday, September 2. Registration will begin at 6:30am, with the event kicking off at 7:30am.

Run For Your LIFE participants can choose to complete a 5k run, a 10k run or a 10k bike. There is also an option to complete a duathlon, featuring a 5k run and a 10k bike. Awards will be given to the top three finishers of each age division in each category of competition. The event will begin and end at the SOMC LIFE Center in Portsmouth.

Registration for the 5k run, 10k run or 10k bike is $25, while the duathlon is $35.

Showers and restrooms will be available until noon. Participants will receive race packets on the morning of the event, but should plan to provide their own towels if desired. Proceeds from the event will support the Community Health & Wellness Fund, which offers supports to projects positively affecting health and wellness.

Registration is available at TriStateRacer.com. For more information, contact the SOMC LIFE Center at 740-356-7650.