Wallace

*This story was submitted by writer David Walsh to The Herald-Dispatch, while being given permission to publish in The Daily Times.*

ASHLAND, Ky. — Harold Wallace left on Friday for a trip “across the pond” commonly known as the Atlantic Ocean.

Destination: Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Bridgen Wales in the United Kingdom — where he’s booked to play his first major golf championship as a professional.

Wallace, who lives in McDermott, secured a place in The Senior Open Championship when he finished as medalist in a United States qualifier held on July 10 at Firestone Country Club in Akron.

All he did was fire a course-record 7-under 63 on the West (Fazio) Course to obtain one of seven qualifying spots.

“By far my biggest achievement,” Wallace said on Monday during a news conference at Bellefonte Country Club. “It was on my bucket list to go there (UK) and play. Now I get to go and play in my first major. It’ll be unbelievable.”

The 36th Senior Open will be held July 27-30 at Royal Porthcawl, rated the No. 1 golf club in Wales.

Four more qualifiers will be held on Monday (July 24) at sites in Wales.

The Open Championship has been held there twice before, as Bernhard Langer won by 13 shots there in 2014 and Darren Clarke is the defending champion.

Wallace, who plays locally at Portsmouth Elks and Bellefonte, didn’t find out about the course record until he had returned home on Monday from Akron.

He got notified by a tour official, so the signed scorecard is posted in the Firestone clubhouse for all to see.

He chalked up seven birdies and an eagle to offset two bogeys.

Birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 (7th and 9th holes on course) put his card at 31-32—63.

There were more than 100 players in the qualifier.

“When I got home I thought, ‘this is awesome. I did it.’ “ he said. “I qualified. It hasn’t set in yet. When I get over there it will hit me. I got it to 5 under and I figure that’s good enough to get in. Then I birdie 16 and 18 for the record. What a day.”

Quite the contrast to his practice round on Sunday after arriving from Tucson, Ariz.

“I hit the ball like crap,” he said, adding he hadn’t had much sleep. “Got to the range the next day and hit it crisp again. I found the groove and that I’ll be alright. I feel I can keep up with the guys.”

Wallace also said credit caddie Cody French from Lexington Country Club. The expertise paid off on the greens.

“I’d been playing pretty well. The obstacle’s been I didn’t make any putts,” Wallace said. “My caddie read the greens, I made some putts.”

French will be on the bag for Wallace in the Senior Open.

Wallace, now 53, is from South Shore, Ky.

He went to Greenup County High and later attended Morehead State.

He has played in three PGA TOUR events, the last the John Deere Classic in 2007, but he missed the cut in all three.

He’s now taking part in qualifiers for the PGA Champions Tour, but coming up short.

Wallace also competed in mini-tour events.

He played in three Hooters Tour tournaments, and won when the event was held at The Elks in 1991.

His best competitive round is 59, which also came at The Elks.

Wallace played in the 2023 Ohio Senior Open where he finished tied for ninth.

That event was held May 31 and June 1 at Firestone Country Club (West Course).

“Had a bad finish,” he said of his closing holes there.

Wallace also came up short in the Champions Tour final qualifying stage last December.

He tied for 48th in the event held at TPC Scottsdale.

“Big disappointment,” he said. “I let it get away. I’ll go back (2024). Build up and see what happens.”

Now, though, the attention is focused on his Senior Open trip — where he’ll have to adjust to a time zone change and weather.

He’ll get in several practice rounds first, where he’s expected to pull out the 2-iron he calls “his best friend”.

Any par 4s with trouble and out comes the 2-iron.

If the wind blows, that club should get a workout.

“Hit it low and keep it in play,” he said of strategy. “The weather could be a factor.”

Wallace knows he’ll see many of the game’s top players on the range and on the course.

Royal Porthcawl is a links course and measures 6,901 yards with par at 71.

Wallace has limited experience on links courses, as the Senior Open is run by the Royal & Ancient.

This venue offers stunning views across Swansea Bay to the Gower Peninsula.

“I’m going to be nervous,” Wallace admitted. “I’m going to a place I’ve never been. Got a lot to learn.”

And what about Thursday’s opening round when he’s called to the first tee?

“It’ll be unbelievable,” he said. “It’ll be weird. I just hope I get it airborne.”

© 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved