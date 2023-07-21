No one I know is going to take a lot of gardening advice from me and yet once in a while I can even fool my neighbor Pat. I’ve never claimed to be the world’s best gardener, but I do know that if you let weeds go, they can and will take over your entire garden. So, we are left with a question that we must deal with, “How are we going to get rid of the weeds, are we going to clip them off at the top and hope they will never grow back?” No, we all know that will never work. Instead, my friends, they must be completely removed by digging them up by the roots! The same is true for the weed of bitterness that is in a person’s life. Hebrews 12:15 focuses our attention on the need to deal with bitterness at its root cause, “See to it that no one fails to obtain the grace of God; that no “root of bitterness” springs up and causes trouble, and by it many become defiled.”

Hebrews 12:15 is there for good reason, because it speaks of a root that can easily take hold in our hearts and affect our victory in the Lord Jesus! Some have asked me, “What does the root of bitterness look like?” The root of bitterness is holding on to an offense, either large or small until it begins to eat away at your own spiritual health. Basically, it’s determining to hold hostility in your heart towards someone who’s hurt you. And that my friends will lead to anger towards another person! And if it isn’t dealt with quickly, it is a killing agent that takes no prisoners! In truth it is like a cancer that metastasizes in the human soul. So, what is the solution? My friends it is simple, commit to digging the weed of bitterness from the garden of your life! Either confront the person you have a problem with or do as the song says, “Let it go, let it go, let it go!”