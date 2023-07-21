The Minford High School Marching Band is welcoming the community to the Second Annual Family Fun Night this month, as they raise funds for the organization and the kids it supports.

The event started last year with tepid financial success, but a great community response. Minford Marching Band Booster President Duke Conley said that they’re trying the event again, due to the community’s appreciation of last year’s event and the joy he saw on the faces of families that attended.

It began as a fundraiser, however, with the thought of raising money for the band in mind.

“Minford Band Boosters has a very long history with our Winterfest fundraiser that’s been going on for 20 years. That’s typically been the biggest fundraiser for the band, but, due to inflation, and the mighty dollar not being what it once was, we felt the need to add a secondary fundraiser, so that our kids can succeed,” Conley said. “We knew we needed something big and community driven, like Winterfest.”

Conley explained that he is hoping for growth this year and the group has been working hard to make the event even better.

“Last year, we had a really good turnout with 60-70 cars, and about four food trucks. We didn’t know what we were doing, but we have grown a lot since. We had so much positive feedback from the community and those who brought in cars,” Conley said. “The atmosphere was nice. So, that’s why we’re trying it again.”

Conley claimed that the numbers of participating vendors and the special offerings are already much larger than last year.

The event features a cruise-in with “any and all” classic and muscle cars or trucks. The event also features a “Kiddie Kruise-In” as well, where kids can bring their power wheel, peddle-car or similar toy.

The event will also feature live DJ entertainment, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and even craft vendors. There will also be multiple inflatables and a dunk tank for kids to test their aim.

The group expects people to work up an appetite while enjoying the event, so they’ve secured several food vendors to set up and serve fresh food.

Conley said that the event should be a fun evening of shopping at craft booths, exploring old cars, and kids being worn out from all the activities.

“We are 100 percent self-funded and we’re a competition band. We go across the area and state to compete with other bands and it isn’t exactly cheap,” Conley said. “We need to support the talent all these kids have. I have two kids in the band. I played football in school, and I knew the band played during games, but I didn’t know how much hard work goes into the band. The hours and dedication that these kids put into their routines and shows they put on is just amazing. The talent these kids possess is unreal. Coming from an athlete from the back in the day, watching the kids work, makes you realize that marching band should be considered a sport. We need to support that.”

Minford’s Family Fun Night will be Friday, July 28, between 4 and 9 p.m. at Minford High School.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved