The Water Wise class taught many lessons, including paddling skills

Shawnee State Park, under the direction of Naturalist Jenny Richards, recently welcomed 48 people to Shawnee State Lodge to participate in a summer take on the frequent Water Wise event, which Richards teaches throughout the winter.

The event was geared towards new and interested paddlers who wanted to hit the water in a kayak, but didn’t know where to start. The class covered basic lessons, such as knot tying, how to get in and out of kayaks, paddling skills, and more.

Richards said the event was a massive success, with many participating and she was happy to see the sport embraced by so many.

“Usually we have a few people who are just guests of the Lodge, so 48 was a huge number,” Richards said. “We even had several groups come out, which is what helped it be so successful.”

One of the groups was from Moon Dog Livery, which is a paddling business based around Scioto Brush Creek. They had a paddling event with a collection of campers planned and used the Water Wise activity as a learning device before they hit the water in the wild.

Richards is happy with the growth in paddling and outdoor recreation opportunities in the area.

“We just want to get people outside by teaching them proper water safety,” Richards explained. “We want to show them how much fun it is to get out in the water, but you have to take proper precautions.”

The class comes after extensive planning and investment in eco-toursim and adventure-tourism of the region, which has been equally embraced by the City of Portsmouth, Scioto County Commissioners and many regional non-profits and businesses.

Eco-Tourism is having a boom, with more families taking to the wilderness and outdoors to explore and spend time with loved ones post pandemic. Scioto County, and the region as a whole, has been embracing these practices and moving to develop future opportunities. Some of these endeavors have included advancements made to Shawnee State Park, Brush Creek, the pump track, splashpad, SOMBA mountain bike paths, Connex events, multi-use paths, kayak launches, and more. Paddling is one of the fastest growing hobbies in the county and classes like these will only add to that existing interest.

“I love the growing popularity of paddling,” Richards said. “I love anything that brings people out, connecting them with the great outdoors. There’s nothing more healing and good for you than being in contact with Mother Nature.”

Outside of the many recreational opportunities in the entire region, Shawnee State Park is home to many, where people can practice archery, kayak, hike, swim, camp, learn from naturalists and other park officials and more.

Richards is excited about the opportunities the park creates and says it is only going to grow and become better.

“The park offers a wealth of different activities, including our naturalist programming, but we have our lakes that we can paddle in with rentable kayaks, canoes, and boats, archery programs, bicycle and pump tracks, camping, picnicking, fishing, and so many more opportunities for the people to get out with their families and enjoy,” Richards said. “The opportunities we have are always growing and to the moon; they’re endless.”

