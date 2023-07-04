A recent SCPB event

The Scioto County Public Library, through their five locations and Bookmobile, provides more programming than you can properly organize in a news piece, where they plan many opportunities for local residents—from those just being released from the maternity ward to those who are elderly and homebound.

“Our programming is another way for us to interact with our community,” Scioto County Public Library’s Katie Williams said. “The library isn’t just about books. We are about using advanced technology, being a resource to our youth for new educational experiences while having fun and providing a place for adults to socialize with others and learn new skills.”

On Tuesday, July 11, between 5 and 6 p.m., the Wheelersburg Library will welcome adults for an event called “Sweet Summer Door Design.” It is free and open to the public.

“Bring on Summer,” the library stated in a release. “Come make a door sign that bears the shape of an ice-cold beverage, the quintessential summer icon. Registration is required for this program and all supplies will be provided. For more information or to register, call 740-574-6116.”

On Wednesday, July 12, between 4 and 5 p.m., the Lucasville Library will welcome teens for a slime making event. It is free. Patrons will be welcome to create a slime with many options for fun add-ins.

On Thursday, July 13, between 4 and 7 p.m., the Portsmouth Public Library will welcome children to a penguin party. It is free.

“Are you ready to cool off from the summer heat and party like a penguin?” the Library asked. “There will be fake snow, ice fishing, and skating. You will learn about animals in the winter and explore the arctic circle. Channel your inner penguin power and face off against an iceberg. Of course, no penguin party is complete without a frozen treat. For more information, call 740-354-5562.”

On Monday, July 17, between 5:30 and 7 p.m., Portsmouth Public Library will welcome adults to the Cookbook Club.

“Bring a dish that matches this month’s theme: Backyard BBQ or come as you are,” the library teased. “Taste test some food and enjoy talking about food with other foodies! Registration is required for this program. For more information or to register, call 740-354-5688.”

On Tuesday, July 18, the Bookmobile will be at Hunter’s Point, just off SR 140, between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. for children to participate in the Colossal Games, where larger than normal games will be played.

On Wednesday, July 19, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., The New Boston Library will be welcoming tweens for an ocean slime creation in honor of Shark Week.

On Thursday, July 20, between 4 and 5 p.m., the South Webster Library will be welcoming tweens for a pom pom tree craft.

“Everyone loves summer, but maybe your favorite season is fall, spring, or even winter,” the Library said. “Whatever it is, come make a pom pom tree with us, and they can match the pom poms to their favorite shade of tree! For more information, call 740-778-2122.”

Finally, the Library system will send off its Summer Reading program with the Summer Reading Finale at Portsmouth Public Library on Saturday, July 22, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for all ages.

They will have games, crafts, inflatables, refreshments and more. This event is free and for all ages. For more information, call 740-354-5688.

“The Summer Reading Finale is here!” Linda Berry, Deputy Director, said. “We look forward to this event every year at SCPL because it allows us the opportunity to celebrate reading goals with patrons of all ages and reading levels. This year our theme is ‘All Together Now’ so we would love for everyone to join us for a fun day of festivities!”

The events for the month extend at each location and you can find even more programs at their website. View all upcoming library events online at sciotolibrary.org.

