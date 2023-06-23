The Rich Moon mural in progress Submitted photo Charlie Haskins working on the mural Submitted photo Haskins and volunteers working on the mural Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Local arts and culture non-profit, Trillium Project, has been networking with local focus groups, hosting public voting sessions, and connecting with people all over Portsmouth to determine the future of city crosswalks, as they embark on an endeavor laid out in the Elevate Portsmouth Master Plan to create new artistic expressions in public crosswalks all over town.

After a lot of planning, the group recently held its first painting session, laying out a mural across Gallia and Chillicothe Streets of the late local legend, Rich Moon, utilizing the talents of Charlie Haskins and volunteers creating the new installation.

Selected as one of only three cities in Ohio to participate in OAC’s new KickstART pilot program, Portsmouth residents, artists, and community leaders have been working on the project that will see five creative crosswalks at different site locations throughout the city.

Designed to engage the public in hands-on community artmaking and beautification practices, Take pART is a three-year project that has already gained the support of several local businesses and non-profit organizations including WesBanco, Community Action Organization Head Start, Southern Ohio Museum, and Scioto Literary.

“The goal is to incorporate projects that empower residents to identify the unmet needs of their communities and to create local partnerships and solutions that address them using visual arts,” Trillium President Amanda Lewis said.

This project is in similar nature to a recent project the organization managed that saw many murals installed across Portsmouth, that was done in collaboration between area poets and artists. Lewis coordinated all efforts, reached out to poets, and connected them with painters.

The teams then worked together to create a visual representation of the written work that the painters installed as murals on different sites Lewis secured in partnership with businesses.

In this endeavor, Trillium Project will commission the work of five area residents who will submit crosswalk designs for voting.

Portsmouth residents have been encouraged to cast their vote for crosswalk designs in person during community meetings and social media campaigns. Those who have submitted selected designs will receive payment for artist fees and will lead teams of volunteers in site preparation and painting. All supplies for this project will be purchased locally.

The first crosswalk, that of Rich Moon, was painted over a recent weekend with artist Charlie Haskins and Trillium volunteers.

Lewis is proud of the work.

“It went so much smoother than we anticipated, which can be credited to Charlie’s unending patience and guidance. He helped us lay out the different elements of the design in a way that made painting it fun, despite the blazing sun beating down on us for five hours,” Lewis said of the day of painting. “A lot of people stopped by to check it out and to ask questions, which led to some really great conversation about the people and organizations serving the Portsmouth community that may not have happened otherwise.”

Locally acclaimed artist Charlie Haskins is also happy with the work.

“I wanted this mural to be a tangible way of keeping Rich’s spirit alive, so folks could be reminded of the connections they had with him, while paying homage to Rich’s musical talents and his profound love for music,” Haskins explained. “I feel that the crosswalk offered us a way to pay our respects in a way that feels true to who Rich was and I am so grateful to have to have been a part of this project. It was inspiring to see that Rich Moon could still bring our community together.”

The group is currently in planning session over the following murals that will cover Portsmouth. The second mural will be found in the East End of Portsmouth.

“We’re really excited for the Jackson/Offnere Street crosswalk, given we can plan more effectively now that we have a better idea of what works and what doesn’t. One thing we’d really love to see is an increase in community volunteers to paint with us,” Lewis explained. “With this being a community project, we want more of the community we serve involved in its creation. There’s such a sense of pride and accomplishment that comes with creating something good and we want more people to experience that joy with us. Some people think they can’t contribute because they don’t have artistic ability or training and that’s just not the case here. Skill isn’t required, heart is.”

Follow Trillium Project on Facebook and Instagram for important project dates and announcements.

Residents interested in volunteering to help paint crosswalks are asked to contact Trillium Project Founder and President, Amanda Lewis at 740.352.4498 or [email protected]

Trillium Project is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to introduce community-based projects focused on art and advocacy in Appalachian communities. Work is specifically designed to provide marginalized populations with access to resources and opportunities for creative place-making and cultural exchange.

The Ohio Arts Council has committed matching funds for this project. The more funds and donations we receive, the more public art we can create. All project donations are tax deductible and should be mailed to Trillium Project, 924 Gallia Street Portsmouth, OH 45662.

