WHEELERSBURG- Local Wheelersburg graduate Miss Paisley French was crowned Miss Ohio’s Teen over the weekend, after the beauty pageant brought a baker’s dozen girls together from all over the state.

French is currently 18 and only recently graduated from Wheelersburg. She is enrolled in Ohio State University, where she is studying dance and communication.

The pageant life is fresh for our new Miss Ohio’s Teen, who only embarked on the endeavor starting this year. She was recently in competition at the Miss Portsmouth and Miss Shawnee pageant, a qualifier for Miss Ohio, and she won the Miss Portsmouth’s Teen crown.

“I won, which was absolutely crazy, because we just kind of embarked on this journey this year, but I’m already loving it,” French said.

French said that the entire ordeal was memorable and an experience she values greatly.

“It was such a surreal moment,” French recalled. “I really wasn’t expecting it, because there were so many other talented girls, and I wasn’t sure what the judges were looking for. However, I just went into the competition striving to be myself every step of the way and do my best in every phase of the competition. I decided early on that if it worked out, then great, but, if not, that’s OK, too. I was thrilled, though; this is such an honor.”

While pageantry is new to French, being on stage is part of her very fabric.

“It was honestly so fun. I grew up a dancer, so I’m used to being on stage,” French said. “So, I just took this as another opportunity to perform and be on stage and get to know all these other girls. It was such a fun experience.”

While French views the ordeal as a fun and memorable experience, she also believes there is a heavy weight of expectation that comes with being given an opportunity like the one she has been given. She views the title with respect and wants to make good of it, by using it to further her platform and be a good example to other young girls.

“I think me being Miss Ohio’s Teen is just another opportunity to spread joy and kindness and to be a light for those around me,” French explained. “I think it is an opportunity to empower other women, especially young girls, in our local area. I think it is a wonderful opportunity to be that role model and example.”

French continued, explaining that this title allows her to highlight her platform further, which is called “Dancing for Hope.”

“Dancing for Hope is my way of sharing my love of dance with others, while also raising awareness for dancers and their families who have been impacted by cancer,” French said. “I’ve been able to work with Dancers Against Cancer, which is an organization that wants to create an alliance in the dance community by raising money and financially supporting these dancers and their families who have been impacted by cancer.”

Being a dancer, her talent and platform was easy for her to come by. In her talent portion of the competition, she performed a lyrical dance to the song “Hallelujah.”

“It was wonderful,” French said. “Dance is my thing, and I grew up doing it. I was very excited for that phase of the competition, and it went very well.”

According to French, she is playing the pageant world by ear for now but is planning to attend the Miss America’s Teen pageant in January.

“Right now, I’m just taking this one step at a time and seeing where this pageant journey takes me, but we’re just focusing on this current timeline and platform,” French said. “Over the next few months, I will be making appearances both locally and throughout the state. I will be doing a lot to raise awareness for my community service initiative, Dancing for Hope. So, I’ll be doing a lot there and working with Dancers Against Cancer.”

Regardless of the outcome of future pageants, the humble Miss Ohio’s Teen says she is grateful for where she is, the platform she has, and the memories she is creating along the way.

“It really has been just a wonderful experience,” French said. “I have had a lot of family and friends come out and support me. I had so much support that I’m so very truly grateful for. I’m so excited for the journey ahead.”

