PORTSMOUTH- A project supporting the increase in nature-centric economic development will break ground soon. The Lucasville area will soon see construction begin on the Scioto River’s first public access in the county.

The Scioto County commissioners awarded the bid of $140,960 at their June 22 meeting to Scioto Valley Paving, a local company based in Lucasville.

“We did get grant money toward this project to the tune of $75,000,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell. “The decision at this point is to pave the ramp. The turnaround and parking lot will be gravel at first so we can see how the ground is at that location.”

The move is aimed at expanding recreational and economic opportunities in the area by creating a water trail through Scioto County. The Lucasville launch will not be the only access in Scioto County for long, as the city of Portsmouth will also be putting a Scioto River access point at Alexandria Point.

“So, this is something we’ve been working on for a while,” Powell said. “Our permit said we couldn’t start construction until after June 30.”

In addition to building a public access in Lucasville, the commissioners are looking toward safety and providing equipment and training for first responders.

“If we’re going to open up this industry, we need to make sure our first responders are prepared,” Powell said. “It is for throw bags, ropes, safety helmets, life jackets … everything you would need for a water rescue.”

The amount comes to about $92,000 in equipment and $10,000 for swift water training.