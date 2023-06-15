Coyle Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, states that Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel, who is part of the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Special Victim Unit, received an email on Monday, June 12 from the Portsmouth Police Department. The e-mail stated that a social worker at Nationwide Children’s Hospital reached out to them in reference to a Special Victim’s Unit case of child abuse involving a 7-year-old juvenile.

Thoroughman states that the detective located witnesses and collected evidence, which included medical records, messages and videos. As a result, detectives responded to the alleged suspect’s residence, and were not able to get an answer at the door.

On Tuesday, June 13 detectives located the alleged suspect at a residence in Minford, Ohio. The suspect was transported to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview, resulting in her arrest.

Arrested was Danielle Coyle, age 28, of Portsmouth, Ohio. Coyle has been charged with one count of Endangering Children, a felony of the 2nd degree, one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree, and a Probation Violation. Coyle is being held without bond after appearing in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that the arrest was the result of his detectives, Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit, Southern Ohio Medical Center, and the trauma team at Nationwide Children’s Hospital working cooperatively in the protection of our children.

This is still an ongoing investigation and additional evidence will be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date, which could result in more charges being filed. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091