The eagle being released.

WHEELERSBURG — What began as a day of cruising the Ohio River quickly became a rescue mission for a local couple.

Randy and Marilee Duncan were on their pontoon boat enjoying the day when Marilee spotted something in the water that didn’t belong there. Something that was obviously in trouble.

That something was a bald eagle in distress.

“Last week, June 5, my husband and I had our boat out and we came up to the (Greenup) dam to turn out boat around,” said Marilee Duncan. Randy, wearing his life jacket, went into the water to carefully grab the bird and bring it onto the boat. It didn’t struggle or make much noise, it was so exhausted and dehydrated.

“He laid it on the back of our pontoon boat and I got out the tools,” Duncan said.

The raptor, later discovered to be a young female, had five fishing hooks in her wing, face, and eye. She was in bad shape.

The Duncans removed a hook from the eagle’s beak, one from its eye, and three from its wing, performing first aid right there on the river. The raptor was laid out next to the engine, so the trio floated for a bit while Marilee and Randy tried to figure out who to call and what to do next.

After calling local law enforcement, they were put in contact with the Ohio Division of Wildlife and Raptor Inc., a Milford-based charitable organization that rehabilitates raptors. ODW officers took custody of the eagle from the Duncans, then met the Raptor Inc. volunteers in Sardinia for the handoff.

“It’s actually a juvenile, so if you notice it didn’t have the white on the head,” said Ohio Division of Wildlife Officer Tyler Fields. “That takes about five years to show the white head everyone knows.”

This bird was fortunate to have been rescued and was relatively healthy when it came into Raptor Inc. for rehabilitation. It was only in Milford for a week. The bird was brought back to Wheelersburg June 14 to be released in its home region.

