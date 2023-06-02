The Workforce Solutions and Community Development department of Community Action Organization (CAO) of Scioto County recently welcomed nearly 50 mothers and their families to the CAO Welcome Center for a Community Baby Shower event with dozens of informational booths and giveaways on items like car seats, strollers, highchairs, and more.

“Our many community partners helped make this project a big success. We appreciate the support they gave us, as well as the nice gifts and giveaways they gave to our clients,” Nurse Navigator Aurora Webb said. “They answered questions and provided support to the participants. They took time away from their busy schedules to support our community and the result was remarkable.”

The organization has held several of these events and had much success in improving conditions for expecting mothers.

“Our goal is to ensure healthy pregnancies and a healthy start for infants. These events help mothers get the necessary items that they need for a successful pregnancy and fresh start for their infants,” Nurse Navigator Sharon Otworth said. “It also informs the participants of all the programs that is out there to help them. Many are not aware of the services that are offered and can miss out on the help available to them. By having these events, it allows the community to be aware of the resources available. Our community partners come together with us to make the event successful by contributing their time, services, knowledge, and raffle gifts that help the mother and infant. The overall benefit of the event is that there is help available and Community Action is here to help our expectant mothers and their infants.”

The group will be tabling the event for now, due to the time investment necessary to make an event like this possible. However, the Workforce Solutions and Community Development arm of the organization will continue to offer a plethora of services for not only expectant mothers, but also young families. Some of that programming includes benefits assistance, smoking cessation, counseling, Fatherhood programing, the Family Strong program, and more.

The work is accomplished not only by Nurse Navigators Otworth and Webb, but also Jared Timberlake, Donna Evans, and Daniel Farley.

“We at CAO understand that expectant mothers and young families sometimes need extra support. After all, bringing a new person into the family can be emotionally and financially stressful,” Workforce and Community Development Director Luanne Valentine said. “But we’re here to help with a wide variety of assistance. Sharon and Aurora are both very compassionate medical professionals. Of course, CAO would not be successful with the cooperation and collaboration of our community partners, who have been simply fabulous to work with.”

For more information on their programming, visit them at 433 Third Street or call 740.354.7545.